COLUMN-LME wins battle but its warehouse campaign will be long: Andy Home

(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.)

By Andy Home

LONDON Oct 15 The London Metal Exchange (LME) has won an important battle in the campaign to overhaul its dysfunctional physical delivery system.

Britain's Court of Appeal last week overturned a previous High Court ruling that the LME's consultation on linking load-in and load-out rates at log-jammed warehouses was unlawful.

Russian aluminium producer Rusal, which brought the legal challenge against the LME, has huffed and puffed, threatening to apply directly to the Supreme Court. This, however, looks little more than defiant posturing, given that the Court of Appeal expressly denied it the right of further appeal.

The LME can now implement its proposed solution, dubbed LILO, albeit only in February 2015, which amounts to a 10-month delay from the original April 2014 deadline.

Never mind. It has been clear for some time that warehousers have already changed their operating models to comply with the rule, which will penalise those that take in more metal than they load out.

Just a shame then that the two aluminium load-out queues at the LME good-delivery locations of Detroit and Vlissingen have flexed out again over the past month and that a new one, for zinc, has emerged in New Orleans.

This underlines the limits of the LILO proposal, a mixture of short-term containment and long-term attrition.

The broader campaign to exert more control over the exchange's warehousing network is only now starting, with the pending deployment of potentially far heavier firepower.

ONE STEP FORWARD...

LILO is intended to do pretty much what is says on the box. If a warehouse operator with a load-out queue longer than 50 calendar days loads in more metal than it loads out over a stipulated period, it will be required to lift its load-out rate over the following three-month period in line with a preset formula.

It's a mechanism for preventing warehouse operators from accumulating ever more stocks and building ever longer queues - a virtuous circle for the warehouser, a vicious circle for just about everyone else.

The proposal is already working.

Metro, owned by Goldman Sachs and the dominant LME warehouse operator in Detroit, took in just 1,785 tonnes of metal between April, when the LME first started publishing per-operator stocks figures, and end-September. It loaded out 462,000 tonnes over the same period.

Pacorini, owned by Glencore and exerting even greater logistical control over the Dutch port of Vlissingen, last received metal in any significant volume in June.

Its net load-out rate over the April-September 2014 period was 205,000 tonnes, proof that it too has been operating in compliance with the spirit of the LME's rule, even while implementation was itself log-jammed in the UK courts.