COLUMN-LME wins battle but its warehouse campaign will be long: Andy Home

(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Andy Home
LONDON Oct 15 The London Metal Exchange (LME)
has won an important battle in the campaign to overhaul its
dysfunctional physical delivery system.
Britain's Court of Appeal last week overturned a previous
High Court ruling that the LME's consultation on linking load-in
and load-out rates at log-jammed warehouses was unlawful.
Russian aluminium producer Rusal, which brought
the legal challenge against the LME, has huffed and puffed,
threatening to apply directly to the Supreme Court. This,
however, looks little more than defiant posturing, given that
the Court of Appeal expressly denied it the right of further
appeal.
The LME can now implement its proposed solution, dubbed
LILO, albeit only in February 2015, which amounts to a 10-month
delay from the original April 2014 deadline.
Never mind. It has been clear for some time that warehousers
have already changed their operating models to comply with the
rule, which will penalise those that take in more metal than
they load out.
Just a shame then that the two aluminium load-out queues at
the LME good-delivery locations of Detroit and Vlissingen have
flexed out again over the past month and that a new one, for
zinc, has emerged in New Orleans.
This underlines the limits of the LILO proposal, a mixture
of short-term containment and long-term attrition.
The broader campaign to exert more control over the
exchange's warehousing network is only now starting, with the
pending deployment of potentially far heavier firepower.
ONE STEP FORWARD...
LILO is intended to do pretty much what is says on the box.
If a warehouse operator with a load-out queue longer than 50
calendar days loads in more metal than it loads out over a
stipulated period, it will be required to lift its load-out rate
over the following three-month period in line with a preset
formula.
It's a mechanism for preventing warehouse operators from
accumulating ever more stocks and building ever longer queues -
a virtuous circle for the warehouser, a vicious circle for just
about everyone else.
The proposal is already working.
Metro, owned by Goldman Sachs and the dominant LME
warehouse operator in Detroit, took in just 1,785 tonnes of
metal between April, when the LME first started publishing
per-operator stocks figures, and end-September. It loaded out
462,000 tonnes over the same period.
Pacorini, owned by Glencore and exerting even
greater logistical control over the Dutch port of Vlissingen,
last received metal in any significant volume in June.
Its net load-out rate over the April-September 2014 period
was 205,000 tonnes, proof that it too has been operating in
compliance with the spirit of the LME's rule, even while
implementation was itself log-jammed in the UK courts.