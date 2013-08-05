Goldman, LME face new U.S. legal front on aluminium storage

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 5 A U.S. class action alleging
an illegal agreement to inflate aluminium prices may be just the
start of aluminium buyers' legal assault against warehouse
owners such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc, lawyers with antitrust
expertise said on Sunday.
Goldman, other warehouse owners and the London Metal
Exchange were named as defendants in the lawsuit filed last week
alleging anticompetitive behaviour.
Goldman and LME owner HKEx said the suit was meritless.
The suit fits a pattern of 'follow-on' class actions
typically filed after the U.S. Justice Department or other
government authority opens an investigation, lawyers said.
"Antitrust exposure is not limited merely to government
enforcement but also to private enforcement," said Daniel Sokol,
who writes about competition and antitrust law at the University
of Florida.
The exposure is significant, Sokol added, because damages
for price-fixing are tripled under U.S. law if a defendant is
found liable.
Customers and U.S. lawmakers have accused Goldman and other
warehouse owners of artificially inflating waiting times to
boost rents for warehouse owners and lift metal prices.
Criticism of banks that own commodity assets and trade raw
materials has ratcheted up after the U.S. Department of Justice
started what sources said was a preliminary probe into the
metals warehousing industry.
A class action so soon after the revelation of a government
inquiry has at least two purposes, lawyers said: to jockey for a
lead position among the many class action lawyers who may
eventually sue, and to be in a position to benefit if
information leaks about the government's probe.
"The Justice Department has a way of shaking the tree and
getting information that otherwise wouldn't be available," said
Daniel Crane, a law professor at the University of Michigan.
Private plaintiffs such as the one who filed the class
action - aluminium-buyer Superior Extrusion Inc - generally have
limited means to find out new information until their suit
progresses much further. Unlike the government, they do not have
subpoena power.
Legal experts have said the Justice Department would launch
an official investigation only if it found evidence of true
collusion or monopolistic behavior.
'EXTREME MONOPOLY' ALLEGED
Superior Extrusion filed its suit on Aug. 1 in U.S. District
Court in Detroit. The suit also targets "John Does": any other
warehouse owner that may have participated in the alleged
price-fixing conspiracy.
The suit said that warehouse owners realized "extraordinary
revenues from inefficiencies and deadweight restraints on the
economy," reflecting their "extreme monopoly pricing power and
abusive agreements in very unreasonable restraint of trade."
Goldman and HKEx are fighting the claims.
"We believe this suit is without merit and we intend to
vigorously contest it," a Goldman Sachs spokesman said. "I would
also note that aluminium prices are down 40 percent from their
peak in 2006," he said.
HKEx said: "LME management's initial assessment is that the
suit is without merit and LME will contest it vigorously."
Britain's financial watchdog is also investigating the LME's
warehousing system.
Goldman on Wednesday tried to diffuse years of frustration
over long waiting times and inflated prices at metals warehouses
across the world, by offering immediate access to aluminium for
end users holding metal at its Metro warehouses.
Goldman President Gary Cohn told CNBC television on
Wednesday that no consumers had stepped forward to take up the
offer.
In response, the class action said it was curious that
Goldman waited until Wednesday to make its offer, after years of
complaints. "Goldman's professed feeling and promises are
contrary to defendants' conduct from 2010 until July 2013," the
suit said.
London Metal Exchange aluminium for three months delivery
closed on Friday at $1,809 per tonne.
Warehouse owners and outgoing LME CEO Martin Abbott have
said complaints over long lines are unjustified, arguing there
is no shortage of metal.