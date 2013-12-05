London Metal Exchange's bared teeth warn warehouses off steep rent rises

* LME, UK regulator meet with warehousing companies
By Susan Thomas
LONDON, Dec 5 The London Metal Exchange has
showed its teeth to guard industrial users of materials like
aluminium against steep rises in charges by owners of warehouses
in its global storage network.
Warehousers say this tough new stance is scary enough to
work.
One warehouse company source said it had got the message
that the world's biggest marketplace for industrial metals,
backed by regulators, can cause real inconvenience to any shed
operator that defies its wish to curb rents for storing metal.
"I think what would happen is any attempt to raise rents
beyond what I could justify on inflation and real costs will be
flagged for investigation," the source in Europe said.
"And they don't have to prove that you have done anything
wrong but it could take an awful long time to find that out. Do
you really want to put yourself through that?"
In theory, a manufacturer of, for example, aluminium cans
should be able to use the LME futures market to get hold of
metal it needs urgently and pick up the consignment from one of
the exchange-registered sheds dotted around the globe.
In practice, warehouse owners found it paid to build up big
stocks in some places and then plead logistical constraints to
deliver metal to buyers very slowly, meanwhile charging rent.
Brewer and can maker MillerCoors has estimated a more than
$3 billion cost to consumers from the delays. About a dozen
companies have filed U.S. lawsuits alleging aluminium price
fixing by big banks, trade houses and the LME.
The LME, under regulatory and legal pressure over complaints
of withdrawal queues of more than a year and large surcharges to
withdraw material from warehouses, this year adopted rules
slashing maximum wait times to 50 days.
The LME, bought by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
for $2.2 billion last year, acted after years of
complaints.
It gave itself the power to act swiftly to prevent abuses of
the system and it will have the authority to probe whether
warehouses are manipulating flows of metal to create backlogs.
While shorter queues will help industrial clients, they will
curb profits for the banks and trade houses that own many
warehouses, including Glencore-owned Pacorini,
Trafigura's NEMS and Goldman Sachs' Metro.
At stake are rental incomes that in some cases total
hundreds of millions of dollars a year, and some warehousing
companies warned of sharply higher charges to compensate for
shorter queues, according to sources familiar with the matter.
The LME said last month it had started a legal review of
what steps it can take on high storage charges including rent,
and was looking with lawyers at how well its agreement with
warehouse companies is working.
At the time the exchange's CEO Garry Jones emphasised it
would rather rely on regulatory persuasion and self restraint by
warehouses than influence what should be a market-driven
solution.
NOT MACHO ENOUGH TO TAKE ON LME
Last week the LME and Britain's Financial Conduct Authority
(FCA) held a meeting in London and a global conference call with
warehouse companies, metals industry sources said.
Sources at the meeting said the LME and FCA had stopped
short of threatening legal action against warehousing companies
planning sharp rent rises. But they were very persuasive.
"They didn't say 'don't you dare' but they made it very
clear that there is regulatory scrutiny, especially for those
companies that have queues and are already in the spotlight,"
one of the sources said.
"And if you're in the spotlight the last thing you want to
do is increase your rents by an unreasonable amount."
Warehouse companies set their rents annually and
independently of each other, taking into account inflation,
macro-economic conditions and LME rule changes.
They submit their proposed rent rates to the LME by Dec. 1
every year before coming into effect the following April.
An LME spokeswoman declined to comment on warehouse rents on
Thursday. The LME would release the new rates at the end of
December, she added.
While the LME can ask warehouse companies to justify new
prices, it has said in the past that it cannot limit rent
increases as this would be deemed as price fixing by the
European Union and therefore anti-competitive.
Daily rents for LME aluminium, the most widely stored metal,
have risen almost 50 percent to a median 47 cents per tonne
since 2007/2008, according to Reuters calculations.
They jumped as much as 10 percent for some metals last year
to offset an earlier attempt by the LME to cut queues by
insisting on higher load-out rates.
Inflation in the euro zone was 0.9 percent in November, and
is expected to average 1.1 percent next year.
"The last LME notice sent a pretty clear message. They do
not want prices to go up," said a warehousing source in
Singapore.
None of the warehousing sources would divulge what rates
they had submitted, but all suggested one that took into account
inflation, genuine costs resulting from the rule changes and
exchange rate fluctuations would be reasonable.
"I don't think anybody is feeling macho enough to take the
LME head-on, by putting 20 percent on their rents and (loading
charges) and getting sued by the people in their queue at the
same time," the first warehousing source said.