UPDATE 4-Codelco hikes some Europe copper premiums to $112 -sources

* Higher premiums reflect renewed bullish stances
* Chilean miner's premiums to China also seen rising
By Alexandra Ulmer and Silvia Antonioli
SANTIAGO/LONDON, Oct 7 Leading copper producer
Codelco has set some of its 2014 European copper premiums at
$112 a tonne, a 31 percent increase over this year, buoyed by
optimism over world economic health, sources close to the
Chilean miner told Reuters on Monday.
Codelco's European clients paid $85 a tonne this year in
premiums, which are added to the LME cash price to cover
physical delivery costs such as transport and insurance.
The higher premium, set during the annual LME Week metals
industry event, highlights an upbeat view about demand from top
consumer China.
As the world's top copper producer, Codelco carries
significant weight on the global metals market and its premiums
are seen as an industry benchmark. The company declined to
comment on premiums on Monday.
The figure floated by sources close to the Chilean state
company is above the $105 per tonne put forth by Aurubis AG
, Europe's biggest copper smelter.
This year spot premiums are well above 2013's, giving
producers more leverage to seek higher prices again next year.
Still, some industry experts warn the world economy remains
fragile, and that big premium increases might be too ambitious.
"I don't see any fundamental reason for the premium to be
higher," said Anton Berlin, head of strategic marketing at
Norilsk Nickel, the world's No. 1 nickel producer and
12th largest copper producer.
"Looking at the market fundamentals, I see no change next
year from this year," he said in an interview with Reuters.
London copper stagnated on Monday on low volumes as
investors paused to monitor LME Week, while China was absent
from the market for the last day of a week-long break.
Benchmark copper edged down 0.2 percent on the
London Metal Exchange (LME) to $7,245 a tonne at the close of
ring trading, after gains of 1 percent in the previous session.
STEEPER CHINA PREMIUM HIKE EYED
The $112 figure suggests Codelco will clinch an even higher
increase with its Chinese clients, one Chile-based trader said.
The trader estimated that premiums for the Asian giant - a
stronger market than crisis-hit Europe - will reach over $130
and probably up to $140. This year's premiums stood at $98.
Japanese smelters shocked the market with a proposed 45
percent increase in charges to Chinese end users, Reuters
reported in September.
But subsequent estimates that Codelco could seek premiums as
high as $150 in China are exaggerated, a source close to the
company told Reuters late last month.
Codelco and its Chinese clients are set to hash out a deal
in coming weeks.