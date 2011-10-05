LMEWEEK-Freeport Sees copper demand softening, still selling all its products

LONDON Oct 5 Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc
, the world's largest publicly traded copper miner, said
demand for the metal had softened yet it was still selling all
of the metal it produced.
"There has been some softening in copper demand, but not to
the extent seen in the copper price. There is a disconnect right
now and that's because investors are concerned about the future.
There are huge macroeconomic uncertainties and it's driven by
that," Chief Executive Richard Adkerson said on the sidelines of
the African Copper conference in London.
"We are still selling all the products we produce to
customers, not to exchanges and very little to traders, and we
anticipate that continuing," he said.
