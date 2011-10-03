版本:
LME WEEK-Freeport sees good demand for copper

LONDON Oct 3 Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc said the sharp fall in copper prices does not reflect the market's fundamentals, as it continues to see good demand for the metal.

"The drop in the copper price doesn't reflect the fundamental situation... We still maintain a positive view of copper markets," the company's Chief Executive Richard Adkerson told Reuters in an interview on Monday.

(Reporting by Karen Norton)

