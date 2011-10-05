LMEWEEK-Freeport CEO confident DRC contract will be preserved

LONDON Oct 5 Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc
Chief Executive Richard Adkerson said on Wednesday he
was confident the company's contract in the Democratic Republic
of Congo would be preserved no matter who was elected in an
upcoming election.
"We went through a lengthy contract review process where
there was a lot of scrutiny...and this is a very fair deal by
global standards in the DRC," he said, referring to the
company's Tenke Fungurume deposit, on the sidelines of the
African Copper conference in London.
He said state-owned mining company Gecamines has not
indicated that it was looking to sell down a stake in the Tenke
Fungurume deposit to help fund the elections. Adkerson also
added Freeport was unable to make up a production shortfall from
strikes in Peru and Indonesia as it already operates at full
capacity.
"We can't do that (make up fro production shortfall). We
produce at full capacity every day," he said.
(Reporting by Susan Thomas and Julie Crust)