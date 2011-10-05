UPDATE 1-LMEWEEK-Freeport CEO confident DRC contract to be preserved

* Congo firm not seen looking to sell stake in project
LONDON, Oct 5 Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc
Chief Executive Richard Adkerson said he was confident
the miner's contract in the Democratic Republic of Congo would
be preserved no matter who wins a forthcoming election.
"We went through a lengthy contract review process where
there was a lot of scrutiny. This is a very fair deal by global
standards for the DRC," he said on Wednesday, referring to the
company's Tenke Fungurume deposit. He spoke on the sidelines of
the African Copper conference in London.
"We plan to be there through many presidents' terms, and we
just have to be ready to work with whoever the people of Congo
choose as their leader."
Freeport, the world's largest publicly traded copper miner,
has a 57.75 percent stake in the project, and state-owned mining
company Gecamines has a 20 percent interest.
Gecamines has not indicated it is looking to sell down its
holding in Tenke to help fund the elections, Adkerson said.
The polls for Congo's presidency and parliament, due on Nov.
28, will be the second since the official end to the 1998-2003
war.
In the wider market, benchmark prices for copper contract
hit a 14-month low on the London Metal Exchange on
Monday.
"There has been some softening in copper demand, but not to
the extent seen in the copper price. There is a disconnect right
now, and that's because investors are concerned about the
future. There are huge macroeconomic uncertainties and it's
driven by that," Adkerson said.
"We are still are selling all the products we produce to
customers, not to exchanges and very little to traders, and we
anticipate that continuing," he added.
Adkerson said Freeport was unable to make up a production
shortfall from strikes in Peru and Indonesia as it already
operates at full capacity.
"We produce at full capacity every day," he said.
