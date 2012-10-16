LME WEEK-Schism in lead market: U.S. producers eye break from LME

* Producers call for record premiums or break from LME in 2013

* Junk battery prices soar due to high demand

* U.S. market out of kilter with global market

By Josephine Mason

LONDON, Oct 16 An unprecedented schism between U.S. lead prices and the London Metal Exchange's global benchmark is fuelling discussion of a potentially sweeping change in pricing, with some secondary smelters pushing for a break from century-old trading practices.

Some secondary smelters are pushing for lead acid battery makers, who supply the automotive industry and are the main users of lead, to accept a new reference price for 2013 supply contracts or pay record high premiums, market participants said.

The industry has three options: pull away from the LME contract, which first launched in 1903; agree a threefold increase in premiums or supply battery makers on shorter-term deals that would be more exposed to fluctuations - both higher and lower - in the LME price.

Should U.S. producers break away from such a well-established global benchmark, if only temporarily, pricing power would be placed into the hands of suppliers, causing uncertainty for end users in the automotive battery industry.

It would have repercussions for the LME too - losing its dominance in the United States would be a blow to the 135-year old exchange and its new owner the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKSE) amid increasingly stiff competition, particularly from China.

Its share of the global copper futures market has been eroded by the Shanghai Futures Exchange and CME Group.

"That (delinking from the LME) was a proposal of some secondary smelters. The other is the LME plus a high premium or make shorter agreements," said Jose Hansen, vice president of sales and marketing at Doe Run Co, in an interview. Doe Run operates the United States' only primary smelter which is due to close next year and has its own secondary production.

End users currently sourcing their lead on annual fixed-term contracts are likely to get a shock at the huge increase in premiums they will pay next year should the second option, and the mostly likely, take effect.

As part of these agreements, producers, consumers and merchants typically pay an average LME price for the month prior to delivery plus a premium which covers freight, insurance and other costs of delivering metal.

Quarterly or monthly contracts rather than annual as is the case now will give both sides bargaining power but could increase volatility.

It is unclear if market pressures building in the United States are the start of a long-term change - it may be tough to force the regional market to ditch a global reference price - but the jockeying is likely to complicate negotiations for 2013 contracts, market participants say.

The U.S. physical market is out of kilter with the global reference because a shortage of scrap batteries, a key raw material of secondary producers, has driven production costs higher to close to the cost of production.

Producers are likely to have the upper hand over their customers as contract talks kick off in London this week because the United States doesn't produce enough lead to meet demand - the country imports about 150,000 tonnes per year - and after a surge in premiums to record highs.

RECORD PREMIUMS

Spot lead premiums are already at all-time highs of 15-20 cents per lb due to the tightness in supplies.

That is more than double the 7.25 cents earlier in the year and five times more than in Europe, where consumers pay a premium of $55-65 per tonne, equivalent to 3 cents per lb.

"There is talk of cost plus type of arrangement. Premiums will still be at high numbers for the foreseeable (future)," said a U.S.-based trader.

"If the LME goes to $1.25 per lb, then they (the secondary producers) are OK, but below that and they will have a hard time."

Secondary producers are demanding higher premiums or a break from the LME because they want to recoup margins lost due to soaring junk battery prices.

Those prices have jumped by almost a third to 45 cents per lb from last year and are now their priciest since 2009 because of higher demand after a massive increase in secondary capacity in recent years, market participants said.

That increase in secondary output has in turn increased demand for lead acid battery scrap and created a supply shortage.

A deficit has emerged because car batteries last longer based on improved technology, which means there are fewer scrap batteries being returned to the market for use in making secondary lead. At the same time, demand for those junk batteries has increased as people demand more vehicles.

"The increased importance of secondary smelters is certainly desirable from an environmental perspective. However, it has increasingly become a problem for U.S. consumers because the scrap market has tightened at a relatively steady pace in recent years," Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Michael Widmer said.

Secondary output has grown from 900,000 tonnes in 1990 to 1.3 million tonnes, accounting for 90 percent of the country's lead production.

There is little extra primary supply in the United States either, with stocks in U.S. LME-bonded warehouses depleted and Doe Run preparing to shut its Herculaneum primary smelter - the last in the country - with capacity of 118,000 tonnes per year at the end of next year.

Teck Resources Ltd in Canada is the only other high-purity primary lead producer in North America.