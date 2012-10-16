LME WEEK-Schism in lead market: U.S. producers eye break from LME

* Producers call for record premiums or break from LME in
2013
* Junk battery prices soar due to high demand
* U.S. market out of kilter with global market
By Josephine Mason
LONDON, Oct 16 An unprecedented schism between
U.S. lead prices and the London Metal Exchange's global
benchmark is fuelling discussion of a potentially sweeping
change in pricing, with some secondary smelters pushing for a
break from century-old trading practices.
Some secondary smelters are pushing for lead acid battery
makers, who supply the automotive industry and are the main
users of lead, to accept a new reference price for 2013 supply
contracts or pay record high premiums, market participants said.
The industry has three options: pull away from the LME
contract, which first launched in 1903; agree a threefold
increase in premiums or supply battery makers on shorter-term
deals that would be more exposed to fluctuations - both higher
and lower - in the LME price.
Should U.S. producers break away from such a
well-established global benchmark, if only temporarily, pricing
power would be placed into the hands of suppliers, causing
uncertainty for end users in the automotive battery industry.
It would have repercussions for the LME too - losing its
dominance in the United States would be a blow to the 135-year
old exchange and its new owner the Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing Ltd (HKSE) amid increasingly stiff
competition, particularly from China.
Its share of the global copper futures market has been
eroded by the Shanghai Futures Exchange and CME Group.
"That (delinking from the LME) was a proposal of some
secondary smelters. The other is the LME plus a high premium or
make shorter agreements," said Jose Hansen, vice president of
sales and marketing at Doe Run Co, in an interview. Doe Run
operates the United States' only primary smelter which is due to
close next year and has its own secondary production.
End users currently sourcing their lead on annual fixed-term
contracts are likely to get a shock at the huge increase in
premiums they will pay next year should the second option, and
the mostly likely, take effect.
As part of these agreements, producers, consumers and
merchants typically pay an average LME price for the month prior
to delivery plus a premium which covers freight, insurance and
other costs of delivering metal.
Quarterly or monthly contracts rather than annual as is the
case now will give both sides bargaining power but could
increase volatility.
It is unclear if market pressures building in the United
States are the start of a long-term change - it may be tough to
force the regional market to ditch a global reference price -
but the jockeying is likely to complicate negotiations for 2013
contracts, market participants say.
The U.S. physical market is out of kilter with the global
reference because a shortage of scrap batteries, a key raw
material of secondary producers, has driven production costs
higher to close to the cost of production.
Producers are likely to have the upper hand over their
customers as contract talks kick off in London this week because
the United States doesn't produce enough lead to meet demand -
the country imports about 150,000 tonnes per year - and after a
surge in premiums to record highs.
RECORD PREMIUMS
Spot lead premiums are already at all-time highs of 15-20
cents per lb due to the tightness in supplies.
That is more than double the 7.25 cents earlier in the year
and five times more than in Europe, where consumers pay a
premium of $55-65 per tonne, equivalent to 3 cents per lb.
"There is talk of cost plus type of arrangement. Premiums
will still be at high numbers for the foreseeable (future),"
said a U.S.-based trader.
"If the LME goes to $1.25 per lb, then they (the secondary
producers) are OK, but below that and they will have a hard
time."
Secondary producers are demanding higher premiums or a break
from the LME because they want to recoup margins lost due to
soaring junk battery prices.
Those prices have jumped by almost a third to 45 cents per
lb from last year and are now their priciest since 2009 because
of higher demand after a massive increase in secondary capacity
in recent years, market participants said.
That increase in secondary output has in turn increased
demand for lead acid battery scrap and created a supply
shortage.
A deficit has emerged because car batteries last longer
based on improved technology, which means there are fewer scrap
batteries being returned to the market for use in making
secondary lead. At the same time, demand for those junk
batteries has increased as people demand more vehicles.
"The increased importance of secondary smelters is certainly
desirable from an environmental perspective. However, it has
increasingly become a problem for U.S. consumers because the
scrap market has tightened at a relatively steady pace in recent
years," Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Michael Widmer
said.
Secondary output has grown from 900,000 tonnes in 1990 to
1.3 million tonnes, accounting for 90 percent of the country's
lead production.
There is little extra primary supply in the United States
either, with stocks in U.S. LME-bonded warehouses depleted and
Doe Run preparing to shut its Herculaneum primary smelter - the
last in the country - with capacity of 118,000 tonnes per year
at the end of next year.
Teck Resources Ltd in Canada is the only other
high-purity primary lead producer in North America.