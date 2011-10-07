LMEWEEK-WRAPUP-Global growth a worry, China to the rescue

* Copper demand softer, but still robust

LONDON, Oct 7 Demand for base metals has softened only slightly, propped up by tight supplies and strong Chinese appetite, even while prices have dropped as investors have retreated from markets in fear of a global economic downturn and Europe's debt crisis.

This is the message that echoed through London Metal Exchange Week, the main fixture in the global metals industry calendar, which drew thousands of professionals this week.

"There has been some softening in copper demand, but not to the extent seen in the copper price," Richard Adkerson, chief executive of Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc , the world's largest publicly traded copper miner, said this week.

Metals prices have dropped, particularly copper which is down 28 percent from a record high of $10,190 hit in February.

"There is a disconnect right now, and that's because investors are concerned about the future. There are huge macroeconomic uncertainties, and it's driven by that," Adkerson said.

Despite the global economic slowdown, producers are still selling their products, mostly to China which accounts for some 40 percent of demand for copper for use in construction, electrical wiring and power cables.

"We haven't seen any of the early signs of push-back that you tend to get in tough markets, when people try to delay payment," said Clive Newall, president of miner First Quantum , this week.

"We haven't seen any of that, and talking to other copper producers, I am not sure anyone is really seeing it," he said. A Chinese return to the market to replenish its metals stocks also is inevitable, he added.

The high price of the metal earlier this year prompted China to run down its stocks, and the industry has been anticipating its return to the international market for a top-up, especially with the price of copper at lower levels.

"They (Chinese buyers) are opportunistic, and the copper price now is good," Antofagasta Chief Executive Marcelo Awad said.`

The country's thirst for other metals also remains unquenched.

"The wheels are not falling off yet in terms of (aluminium) demand," Gordon Hamilton, vice president, metal management sales and marketing at Rio Tinto Alcan , said. "We're seeing a slowdown, but it is somewhat regional."

Business in Asia is good, while North America has paused in some sectors, and the softest market is Europe, he said.

An executive at Kazakh miner ENRC said the company was still seeing strong demand for iron ore from its Chinese clients and business was robust across its remaining commodities.

"We have not seen any issues on demand in China for anything," said Jim Cochrane, ENRC's chief commercial officer.

Metals smelters around the globe are running at full capacity as they to try to catch up on the losses caused by strikes and a sharp decrease in investment in mines resulting from the economic downturn in 2008.

WARNING

The International Monetary Fund last month warned of the risk of severe repercussions on global growth of Europe's sovereign debt crisis and a painfully slow U.S. recovery.

"The West faces painful de-leveraging, but emerging economies have a tool-kit to grow their economies," Nick Moore, an analyst at RBS, said in a note.

"All eyes on China's commodity imports, and if you listen carefully you can hear the drumming of its hooves riding to the rescue."

But there were also whispers of caution this week.

"Many analysts fall into the trap of thinking that just because Chinese people are becoming wealthier, they will become more like us in the West. This is a highly dangerous view," Paul Adkins, managing director of AZ China in Beijing, said.

"Chinese people will not suddenly stop eating fresh vegetables in favour of pre-packaged (in aluminium trays and foil lids) frozen meals. They will not stop drinking tea or water in favour of canned beverages ... Chinese people will become more modern but not more Western."

The IMF also trimmed its forecasts of economic growth for China and other Asian economies due partly to slower growth in the rest of the world, although China's economy is still expected to grow 9.5 percent this year and 9 percent in 2012.

"It comes back to China, and managing Chinese swings is going to be increasingly important for the global economy," Jan Haggstrom, chief economist at bank Svanska Handelsbanken, said recently.

"The IMF still expects 9 percent growth in China, which is going to support metals demand. If China goes down to 6 percent, however as happened in 2008, then we will certainly see a drop in demand."

And worries about the unresolved euro zone crisis will niggle, not least because China needs healthy countries to buy its exports.

"I think there's an awful lot of people worried about Europe," said Natixis analyst Nic Brown.

"Usually I spend LME week talking to Europeans about what's going on in China, but this week I've spent more time talking to Chinese about what is going on in Europe." ($1 = 1.045 Canadian Dollars) (Additional reporting by Pratima Desai, Karen Norton, Melanie Burton, Silvia Antonioli, Clara Ferreira-Marques, Marie-Louise Gumuchian, Harpreet Bhal, editing by Jane Baird)