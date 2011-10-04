UPDATE 1-LMEWEEK-Aluminium demand slowdown not dramatic-Rio Tinto Alcan

(Updates with additional comments)
LONDON Oct 4 Demand for aluminium is slowing
but not dramatically, with Asia holding up well, North America
flat and Europe faring worst, a Rio Tinto Alcan
executive said on Tuesday.
"The wheels are not falling off yet in terms of demand. We
are certainly seeing a slowdown, but it is somewhat regional,"
Gordon Hamilton, vice president, metal management sales and
marketing, said at a London Metal Exchange Week event.
"Business in Asia is good, North America has paused in some
sectors...(and there is) a high degree of softness in Europe."
The auto industry was the star performer, he said, while
construction remained weak.
Although the aluminium market was in a surplus this year,
"through the rest of the decade demand growth means there will
be a net shortfall", he said.
The average of 22 forecasts in a Reuters poll in July showed
the aluminium market would have a surplus 575,000 tonnes this
year and 237,000 tonnes in 2012. In a January
survey the forecasts were 383,000 and 202,250 tonnes
respectively.
Hamilton said longer term the outlook for aluminium was
good, and forecast compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the
metal of 4.25 percent over 35 years.
"This is the sort of growth rate we would expect to see," he
said, citing industrialisation in China and other emerging
economies.
Aluminium consumption is around 20 kg per capita in
developed markets, against 1 kg in India, 5 kg in Brazil and 12
kg in China.
Substitution would also boost demand for aluminium, as
industries seek cheaper and lighter alternatives to copper, zinc
and certain steel products.
Prices for three-month aluminium on the London Metal
Exchange recently hit one-year lows below $2,150 per
tonne, down from peaks of over $2,800 in May, and it traded
around $2,170 on Tuesday.
By comparison, copper was around $6,780 per tonne on
Tuesday.
On the supply side, Hamilton said there were relentless
pressures on costs, with capital costs, alumina/bauxite and
energy and carbon rising.
"We are constantly striving to be at the bottom end of cost
curve," he said.
"We have to grind it out and reduce costs as much as we
can," he added. "There is no question in my mind that
(fundamentals) matter, though there are moments like this when
it is tough."
(Reporting by Susan Thomas and Clara Ferreira-Marques; editing
by Anthony Barker)