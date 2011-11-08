UPDATE 1-LMI Aerospace Q3 misses, cuts 2011 rev view

(Follows alerts)

Nov 8 LMI Aerospace Inc , which makes parts for the aerospace and defense industries, reported quarterly results that missed estimates, and the company cut its full-year sales forecast to reflect revenue deferrals and cancellations.

LMI now sees 2011 sales of $253.3-$259.3 million, down from earlier forecast of $258-$268 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting 2011 revenue of $262.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Our execution of operations at certain manufacturing plants and engineering offices was not as effective as it has been in recent quarters," LMI said in a statement.

For the third quarter, the St. Louis-based LMI reported a net income of $4.1 million, or 35 cents a share, up from $2.6 million, or 23 cents a share, a year ago.

Quarterly revenue rose about a quarter to $64.8 million.

Analysts had expected the company to earn 43 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $66.8 million.

However, the company raised its 2012 sales forecast to $290-$308 million, up from earlier forecast of $283-$303 million.

LMI's shares closed at $20.50 on Monday on Nasdaq.