UPDATE 1-LMI Aerospace 4th-qtr misses; cuts 2012 sales outlook

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 9 LMI Aerospace Inc, which makes parts for the aerospace and defense industries, posted lower-than-expected quarterly results, hurt by higher costs, program delays and some order cancellations.
The company cut its 2012 sales forecast to between $282 million and $298 million, from $290 million to $308 million it predicted earlier.
For the fourth quarter, net income rose to $4.1 million, or 35 cents a share, from $3.1 million, or 26 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 19 percent to $65 million.
For the quarter, analysts had expected earnings of 41 cents a share on revenue of $67.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the St. Louis-based company closed at $19.70 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.