MOVES-Lincoln Financial names four regional sales directors

* Yahoo faces SEC probe over massive data breaches that focuses on whether company appropriately disclosed them to investors - CNBC, citing DJ
June 15 Lincoln Financial Network, the retail wealth management affiliate of Lincoln Financial Group, said it made four appointments in its channel insurance sales team.
The company appointed Brian Cowhey, Duane Flynn, Austin Peterson and Gary Ward as regional sales directors of the team in the United States to deepen existing adviser relationships, Lincoln Financial said in a statement. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)
LONDON, Jan 20 Last year it was the strength of demand that caught the copper market by surprise.
* United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC