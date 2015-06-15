版本:
MOVES-Lincoln Financial names four regional sales directors

June 15 Lincoln Financial Network, the retail wealth management affiliate of Lincoln Financial Group, said it made four appointments in its channel insurance sales team.

The company appointed Brian Cowhey, Duane Flynn, Austin Peterson and Gary Ward as regional sales directors of the team in the United States to deepen existing adviser relationships, Lincoln Financial said in a statement. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)

