U.S. government approves non-FTA LNG exports from Alaska project

NEW YORK May 28 The U.S. Department of Energy
has approved exports of liquefied natural gas from the Alaska
LNG plant on the Kenai Peninsular to countries that do not have
a free trade agreement with the United States, it said on
Thursday.
The approval opens up natural gas on Alaska's North Slope to
markets across the globe, following a growing list of other
projects already making moves to target overseas markets, the
first of which is expected to start by the beginning of next
year.
The project, estimated to cost $45 to $65 billion, would
include an 800-mile pipeline to transport gas from Alaska's
northern reaches down to Nikiski on the Kenai Peninsular where
it would be liquefied for shipment overseas, likely to markets
in Asia.
It is approved to export up to 2.55 billion cubic feet per
day of gas for 30 years, or over 3 percent of U.S. gas supply,
the department said in a statement.
Alaska LNG, being developed by a consortium including
affiliates of ExxonMobil, ConocoPhillips, BP
, is expected to take years to build and must still
undergo an environmental review and a final investment decision.
It would allow an outlet for Alaskan gas stranded in a
remote region without a link to consumer markets. The lower 48
United States, once considered a potential market, has enough
gas of its own after a rapid increase in shale gas drilling over
the past decade.
(Reporting by Edward McAllister; Editing by Richard Chang)