UPDATE 1-Cheniere seeks approval for LNG plant in Corpus Christi

* Plant would export 15 mtpa of LNG, or 2 bcf per day
* Plant expected online in 2017
* Cheniere's second LNG export proposal after Sabine
NEW YORK, Aug 31 Cheniere Energy has
applied for regulatory approval to build a liquefied natural gas
export plant at Corpus Christi in Texas, just weeks after it
began work on a similar venture at its Sabine Pass plant in
Louisiana, the company said on Friday.
Corpus Christi would export up to 15 million tonnes per year
of LNG, or about 2 billion cubic feet per day, by the end of
2017 and would comprise three production units, called trains,
Cheniere said in a press release.
The Houston-based company has filed for approval with the
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to build the plant, and
with the Department of Energy to export the LNG, which is
natural gas cooled to a liquid for shipping.
The FERC review process is expected to take 18 months,
according to Cheniere Chief Executive Charif Souki. The plant is
expected to be built on the site of a once-planned import
terminal that was abandoned after huge increases in domestic gas
production erased import needs.
Cheniere's Sabine Pass export plant in Louisiana is the only
project in the lower 48 states to have approval to export U.S.
natural gas overseas. Earlier this month, it gave the green
light to Bechtel Oil Gas and Chemicals to begin construction on
the $5.6 billion project which is expected to begin operations
in 2015.
Corpus Christi is one of 11 such projects awaiting approval
in the United States as gas production continues to outpace
demand thanks to output from prolific shale plays that have
transformed the U.S. energy outlook.