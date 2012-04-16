UPDATE 2-Cheniere secures financing for US LNG export plant

April 16 Cheniere Energy has secured $4 billion in financing for its proposed liquefied natural gas export plant in Louisiana, it said Monday, bringing it closer to building the first project of its kind in the United States in nearly 50 years.

Houston-based Cheniere has received debt financing from eight banks, the proceeds from which will be used to build an LNG plant at Sabine Pass that will chill cheap U.S. natural gas to a liquid for shipping overseas by 2015, pending regulatory approval.

"Obtaining financing is one of the last steps to complete before proceeding with the construction of the first two liquefaction trains being developed at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal," Cheniere Chief Executive Charif Souki said in a statement.

The banks involved in financing are Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Credit Suisse Securities, HSBC, J.P. Morgan Securities , Morgan Stanley, RBC Capital Markets, and SG Americas Securities.

Cheniere is now awaiting final environmental approval, which could come as early as this week when the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission takes a vote on whether to pass the project. The company already has government approval to ship gas overseas.

Natural gas in Europe and Asia is up to seven times more expensive than the United States where record production from newly developed shale deposits has pushed prices to 10-year lows.

Customers across the globe -- from Europe to India to South Korea -- have signed up for supply from Sabine Pass. In February, private equity firm Blackstone Group LP said it would invest $2 billion in Cheniere Energy Partners to help fund the plant's construction.

The project has been in the limelight in recent months as consumers and gas producers debate the benefits and drawbacks of exporting an abundant domestic resource. The U.S. government said in January that exporting natural gas could add between 3 and 9 percent a year to prices over the next two decades.