UPDATE 4-BG Group first to seal U.S. LNG export deal

* Cheniere to supply 3.5 mln tonnes a year to BG

* Deal runs for 20 years, with possible 10-yr extension

* Cheniere shares jump 50 pct to a three-month high

* Consumer groups express opposition to LNG export (Recasts, adds quote from US consumer group)

By Edward McAllister

NEW YORK, Oct 26 Britain's BG Group BG.L took the lead in a race to export liquefied natural gas from the United States on Wednesday, inking a landmark $8 billion deal to open a new chapter in the shale gas revolution that has redefined global markets.

The 20-year deal, under which Cheniere Energy ( LNG.A ) will supply leading LNG trader BG Group with gas to ship across the globe, will help Cheniere secure financing to build the first U.S. export terminal in nearly 50 years at Sabine Pass in Louisiana. The plant could be online as early as 2015.

Shares in Cheniere surged 50 percent on news of the agreement, which is a milestone for a U.S. natural gas market that has been turned upside down by the discovery of a century's worth of cheap shale reserves.

The wash of domestic shale gas hitting U.S. markets has sent prices plummeting over the last four years. Concerns the fledgling movement to export LNG -- which is natural gas cooled to a liquid for transport overseas -- could drive up U.S. prices has spurred opposition from consumer groups.

"This is clearly the most bullish sign for U.S. LNG exports that we have seen," said Nikos Tsafos, analyst at PFC Energy in Washington, D.C.

"Much of the industry has been very skeptical about US LNG exports. Now here is a world-class LNG player who is saying, we looked at the economics and they can work," he added.

Cheniere will receive $410 million a year from BG for access to the plant, which could reverse the fortunes of a company which bet that the United States would be a major importer of LNG. Cheniere built Sabine Pass for imports in 2008, but those quickly dried up as demand slowed and prices tanked.

Under Wednesday's deal, Cheniere will sell 3.5 million tonnes per year of liquefied natural gas to BG for 20 years, with a potential 10 year extension.

WORRY OF EXPORT BINGE

Record U.S. natural gas production, thanks to new drilling techniques, has led to a series of rival export proposals all hoping to sell LNG to higher paying, thirsty markets in Asia and Europe.

Five projects across the United States and two in western Canada have applied for construction and export licenses, seeking long term deals predominantly with buyers in Asia where prices are four times higher than those in the United States. See FACTBOX: [ID:nS1E78P0MZ]

Together, the planned U.S. terminals could export nearly 8 billion cubic feet of gas by the end of decade, which amounts to about 12 percent of daily U.S. production.

"The United States is probably going to end up being a major exporter of natural gas in the coming years," said Phil Flynn, analyst with PFGBest Research in Chicago.

The rash of planned export projects has raised concern that the United States will ship out a valuable resource that could otherwise be consumed at home, potentially in transport to reduce reliance on oil imports.

BG Group, one of the world's biggest LNG players, has access to import markets across the globe: last year it exported LNG to 19 different countries, its website said. Anywhere from Japan to China to Chile could soon be importing U.S. gas.

"As natural gas leaves America, it is going to drive up the price here," said Dave Schryver, vice president of the American Public Gas Association. "We have a unique opportunity and we would like to see the gas used here as opposed to abroad."

HUB PREMIUM

Sabine Pass will have an initial capacity to export 9 million tonnes per year. Cheniere expects to announce another supply deal soon, Chief Executive Charif Souki told Reuters.

Cheniere will sell the LNG to BG for 115 percent of U.S. benchmark Henry Hub prices, plus a $2.25 premium.

"The 15 percent will be used for fuel and sourcing the gas, so we will make $2.25 (per million British thermal units)," Souki said.

"We haven't decided where we will source the gas from. It will either be from the market or through a supply deal," he said.

Cheniere has approval to ship LNG abroad and is now waiting for a construction license at Sabine Pass, which will source gas from prolific shale fields in the southern United States.

While U.S. gas prices has fallen under the weight of ample supply, Asian gas prices have rocketed more than 50 percent since March, when an earthquake knocked out a large portion of Japan's nuclear power supply and raised LNG imports.

Asian spot LNG prices are now around $17 per million British thermal units, compared to less than $4 in the United States, making export a viable option. (Additional reporting by Eileen Moustakis; Editing by Marguerita Choy)