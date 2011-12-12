UPDATE 1-India's Gail inks deal to buy U.S. LNG

* Cheniere to supply 3.5 mtpa of LNG to Gail over 20 years * Supply seen beginning in '17, pending regulatory approval * Cheniere expects another supply deal within weeks By Edward McAllister NEW YORK, Dec 12 Cheniere Energy has signed a third long-term deal to export liquefied natural gas from its proposed plant in Louisiana, paving the way for the first U.S. export project of its kind in nearly 50 years. Cheniere will supply state-run Indian energy company Gail India Ltd with 3.5 million tonnes per year (mtpa) of LNG from Sabine Pass for 20 years starting in 2017, pending regulatory approval for the project, the two companies said in a statement. The agreement, which follows similar deals with BG Group and Gas Natural Fenosa , fills capacity for the fourth production unit, or train, at Sabine, and leaves only train three's capacity to be sold. "We continue to hold advanced discussions with additional global LNG buyers and expect to complete commercial discussions for the remaining capacity of the second phase of the project, train three, in the coming weeks," Cheniere Chief Executive Charif Souki said. The United States is making moves to export natural gas as huge increases in domestic production thanks to shale development swamp the market, turning a potential major importer into a country with a century's worth of supply. Sabine Pass is the most advanced of eight planned North American projects that would cool gas to a liquid for shipment to thirsty markets across the globe. India is looking to secure supply for its growing gas demand by importing LNG from producers in the Middle East and Africa. U.S. shale gas reserves could now play a part in India's push for more natural gas. "Gail has acquired shale gas assets in Carrizo's Eagle Ford Shale acreage and is further looking for shale gas assets in the U.S.," Gail Chairman B.C. Tripathi said. Exports from the first train at Sabine are expected to begin in 2015. Pending approvals, construction is expected to start next year.