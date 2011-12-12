UPDATE 1-India's Gail inks deal to buy U.S. LNG

* Cheniere to supply 3.5 mtpa of LNG to Gail over 20 years
* Supply seen beginning in '17, pending regulatory approval
* Cheniere expects another supply deal within weeks
By Edward McAllister
NEW YORK, Dec 12 Cheniere Energy has
signed a third long-term deal to export liquefied natural gas
from its proposed plant in Louisiana, paving the way for the
first U.S. export project of its kind in nearly 50 years.
Cheniere will supply state-run Indian energy company Gail
India Ltd with 3.5 million tonnes per year (mtpa) of LNG from
Sabine Pass for 20 years starting in 2017, pending regulatory
approval for the project, the two companies said in a
statement.
The agreement, which follows similar deals with BG Group and Gas Natural Fenosa , fills capacity for the
fourth production unit, or train, at Sabine, and leaves only
train three's capacity to be sold.
"We continue to hold advanced discussions with additional
global LNG buyers and expect to complete commercial discussions
for the remaining capacity of the second phase of the project,
train three, in the coming weeks," Cheniere Chief Executive
Charif Souki said.
The United States is making moves to export natural gas as
huge increases in domestic production thanks to shale
development swamp the market, turning a potential major importer
into a country with a century's worth of supply.
Sabine Pass is the most advanced of eight planned North
American projects that would cool gas to a liquid for shipment
to thirsty markets across the globe.
India is looking to secure supply for its growing gas demand
by importing LNG from producers in the Middle East and Africa.
U.S. shale gas reserves could now play a part in India's push
for more natural gas.
"Gail has acquired shale gas assets in Carrizo's Eagle Ford
Shale acreage and is further looking for shale gas assets in the
U.S.," Gail Chairman B.C. Tripathi said.
Exports from the first train at Sabine are expected to begin
in 2015. Pending approvals, construction is expected to start
next year.