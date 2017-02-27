Chevron says production at Gorgon Train Two LNG project has resumed

BRIEF-Chase announces continued Hyatt co-brand card program
* Companies agree to multi-year extension of Hyatt credit card
Feb 27 Liquefied natural gas production at Chevron's Gorgon Train Two project in Australia has resumed, a company spokesman said on Monday.
Train Two production restarted on Sunday, after being temporarily suspended last week for maintenance, the spokesman said in an emailed statement.
* According to preliminary voting tabulations, stockholders re-elected Barbara Levy and R. Edward Anderson to board of directors
* Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals