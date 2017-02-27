版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 27日 星期一 17:32 BJT

Chevron says production at Gorgon Train Two LNG project has resumed

Feb 27 Liquefied natural gas production at Chevron's Gorgon Train Two project in Australia has resumed, a company spokesman said on Monday.

Train Two production restarted on Sunday, after being temporarily suspended last week for maintenance, the spokesman said in an emailed statement.

(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; writing by Nina Chestney; editing by Susan Thomas)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐