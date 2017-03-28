版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日 星期二 11:47 BJT

Chevron starts production at Gorgon Train Three LNG project

SINGAPORE, March 28 Chevron has started production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the third of three production units at the Gorgon LNG project in Australia, the company said on Tuesday.

Chevron is the operator of the $54 billion project that has a total of three production trains with a combined capacity of 15.6 million tonnes per annum of production capacity.

First production of the supercooled fuel from Gorgon began in March last year. (Reporting by Mark Tay; Editing by Richard Pullin)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐