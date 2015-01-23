UPDATE 2-Tepco, Chubu expected to buy 6 LNG cargoes from Vitol, GDF Suez -traders

(Adds transaction value of cargo deals)
LONDON/MILAN Jan 23 Japan's Tokyo Electric
Power Co and Chubu Electric Power Co,, are
expected to buy a total of six cargoes of liquefied natural gas
(LNG) from Vitol and GDF Suez in their first joint tender, three
traders said on Friday.
"They are waiting for the government to confirm," one of the
traders said.
Vitol and GDF Suez are expected to
supply three cargoes each, the traders said.
This is the first time the Japanese utilities have jointly
tendered for LNG, aiming to reduce procurement costs for two of
the world's biggest LNG buyers.
"It's unusual in Japan for two big companies to approach
jointly a tender, usually what they do is they don't even
tender, they just talk to their suppliers," a trader said.
It is also unusual to hold a competitive tender because most
LNG is supplied under long-term bilateral contracts between
buyers and suppliers.
Selling prices were linked to the Asian crude oil benchmark,
the Japanese Crude Cocktail, with a 13 percent indexation, plus
a small premium of $0.20-$0.50 per million British thermal units
(mmBtu) depending on the cargo and the seller, one trading
source said.
Tepco, the world's second-biggest LNG buyer after Korea Gas
Corp, currently buys about 25 million tonnes every
year.
Chubu Electric, the world's third-biggest LNG buyer, takes
in around 14 million tonnes a year.
(Reporting by Sarah McFarlane and Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by
Jason Neely)