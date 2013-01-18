INSIGHT-Top economies face fuel price spike as LNG supply drops

* Tight LNG supply spell high prices this year
* Those without long term deals most at risk
* Major exporters show declines as home demand rises
By Edward McAllister and Oleg Vukmanovic
NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 18 Global prices for
liquefied natural gas are rising toward record highs this year
as increasing demand runs up against stuttering supply,
threatening to drive up fuel costs in some of the world's
biggest economies.
After a record, unexpected drop in LNG output in 2012,
production is expected to grow only marginally this year.
Demand, meanwhile, continues to march higher, driven
by energy-hungry Asia's rapid economic growth, Japan's near
total shutdown of its nuclear industry and a drought in Brazil
that has forced the South American nation to buy emergency fuel
supplies at high prices.
With 80 percent of global LNG supplies locked up under
long-term contracts, it is countries such as Brazil, Argentina,
number two economy China and India that rely on short term deals
who could face the biggest hit.
LNG helps bridge fuel supply gaps in countries where
domestic output fails to keep up with demand. The intricate
process of liquefying gas, shipping and regasifying the fuel can
also make it more expensive than pipeline supplies.
Spot prices of liquefied natural gas are currently about $18
per million British thermal units (mmBtu), up about $2 from the
same time last year, but still lower than record deals above $20
in 2008.
"The supply situation is worse than we thought it would
be," said independent LNG analyst Andy Flower, who tracks global
export and import volumes. "LNG production declined last year
and it doesn't look as though it will increase by much this
year."
He added that LNG output has fallen just three other times
in the 50 years it has been produced: In 2008 when the global
economy was in free fall and in 1980 and 1981 when Algeria
halted LNG exports to the United States over a price dispute.
Moreover, the tighter market means that any unforeseen
events, such as Japan's Fukishima nuclear disaster, big weather
events or sudden plant shutdowns, could push prices even higher.
In the wake of Fukushima in March 2011, imports by the world's
top consumer of LNG rocketed to meet power needs, pushing Asian
prices up 70 percent in the following seven months, according to
Reuters data.
Only two of Japan's 50 nuclear plants are back online nearly
two years later.
LNG exporters are bracing for a supply glut in the second
half of this decade as new supplies arrives from Australia,
Africa and the United States. But in the meantime a shortage
looms.
FALLING OUTPUT
After production doubled between 2000 and 2011 as a raft of
new projects were completed, output fell by a record amount last
year because of unforeseen events. Maintenance slowed output in
the world's top exporter, Qatar, while rising domestic energy
demand in Egypt and Indonesia, once stalwarts of the LNG export
market, took supplies off the open market.
Unrest and militant attacks in Yemen also halted output from
that country's troubled export project, which began producing in
2009.
Meanwhile, only one major project, in Angola, with a
capacity to produce 5.2 million tonnes per year (mtpa) of LNG,
is scheduled to start up this year.
"If overall demand is growing and supply is not, and you are
relying on the spot market, you are going to have a harder time
accessing supply and will have to pay higher prices," said
Charles Martin, an analyst of Asian LNG markets for Waterborne
Energy in Houston.
Global supply fell about 1.6 percent to 238 million tonnes
in 2012, according to Flower's estimates.
This year does not look much better. The security situation
in Yemen remains a concern and a source told Reuters in December
that Indonesian production will drop nearly 14 percent in 2013
because of declines in domestic gas production.
At the same time, new projects in Asia will suck up what
supply they can in 2013. In India, China and Singapore, up to
five new import terminals will add nearly 18 million tonnes per
year of import capacity, according to Reuters estimates - about
8 percent of last year's supply. The LNG is used in electricity
generation, heating and transportation.
That demand is only set to grow. China, which is planning to
triple gas use by 2020 to reduce reliance on smog-inducing coal,
has nearly 10 mtpa of import projects on the slate for 2013.
ILLIQUID MARKET
Adding to spot supply pressures is a move by Qatar - a
crucial balance in the LNG market in recent years - toward
longer term contracts with emerging importers. Qatar National
Bank forecast in December that the nation's LNG spot sales would
fall by at least 40 percent from 2012-2014 as the world's top
exporter enters into longer-term supply deals.
The result is a less liquid spot market where the buyer
usually willing to pay the highest price set prices and other
buyers must pay up or go away empty-handed.
Difficulties have already emerged. Suffering from a severe
drought that threatened to crimp hydro electricity output,
Brazil paid up to $18 per mmBtu for emergency LNG this month,
near the highest price paid for spot LNG in four years.
By comparison, U.S. gas prices, pressured by a glut thanks
to the shale drilling boom, languish below $4 per mmBtu.
In Argentina, stiff competition from Brazil and Asia is
hindering attempts to secure LNG supplies needed to make up for
dwindling domestic oil and gas production. State-run energy
company YPF SA opened a tender in December to import a
record 83 cargoes for 2013, up slightly from the previous year.
So far it has only secured 51 cargoes because of price disputes,
sources said.
EASING LONGER TERM
Waterborne's Martin says the spot market's flexibility can
increase when new projects first come online with plenty of
production to spare and decrease as they attract long term
contracts.
In a few years time, the supply picture is more promising
for consumers.
The shale gas boom means there will probably be new supplies
from the United States on the world market, although a debate is
raging between domestic producers and consumers over allowing
more than one project to go ahead. There are also new export
terminals due to be established in Australia and East Africa by
2020.
Already experts are asking whether there might even be
excess supply once these projects are built.
Resentment over costly LNG imports might prompt importers to
diversify, analysts said, cutting demand just as producers turn
the taps on at new mega-projects.
In 2008, India switched to naphtha when LNG prices hit
record highs above $20 per mmBtu. Japan, too, has the nuclear
option to fall back on, depending on the political and social
appetite for such a move after the accident and subsequent
crisis at Fukushima.
"Fuel switching is more likely to happen in Japan. If we see
less LNG in 2013, then we could see the Japanese government
fast-tracking nuclear reactor restarts," said Societe Generale
analyst Thierry Bros.