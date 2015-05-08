Mitsui says has no plans to sell stake in Mozambique LNG project

TOKYO May 8 Mitsui & Co Ltd said on
Friday it has no plans to sell a stake in a liquefied natural
gas (LNG) project off the coast of Mozambique and that a final
investment decision (FID) is still expected by the end of this
year.
The comments are in line with comments from project partner
Anadarko Petroleum Corp, which said earlier this week it
is not in talks to sell its multibillion-dollar stake in
Mozambique's gas reserves and that it is working toward FID on
the LNG project.
"We aim the FID to be made within this calendar year and
production is expected to begin in 2019," Keigo Matsubara, Chief
Financial Officer, said at an earnings briefing.
Mitsui has a 20 percent stake in the LNG project off the
coast of Mozambique, which is working to become the first East
African nation to export LNG, aiming to ship 10 million tonnes
per year of the superchilled gas.
"We have no plan to sell a part of our stake at the moment,"
Matsubara said.
Mitsui, Japan's No. 2 trading house, reported a 13 percent
fall in net profit in the year to March 31, as a slump in
commodities prices forced it to book an impairment loss of 59
billion yen ($490 million) on resource assets.
It also forecast a 22 percent drop in net profit for the
year started in April, weighed down by a slump in energy and
metals prices.
($1 = 119.9800 yen)
