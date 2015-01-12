Gas tanker runs aground off Nigeria -traders

MILAN Jan 12 A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker has run aground off Nigeria after taking on a cargo at the country's Bonny Island export plant, two trading sources said.

The 165,000-cubic-metre-capacity Magellan Spirit tanker, owned by Teekay LNG Partners, ran aground trying to leave the port bound for South Korea, traders said.

Teekay could not be reached for immediate comment.

A trader said that the tanker is not expected to disrupt inbound or outbound tanker traffic from Bonny Island as it was not blocking the shipping channel.

But it remains to be seen how the cargo's owner, trading house Vitol, will be affected. Traders said that Vitol might have to seek a replacement cargo on the open market.

(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Jason Neely)