Gas tanker runs aground off Nigeria -traders

MILAN Jan 12 A liquefied natural gas (LNG)
tanker has run aground off Nigeria after taking on a cargo at
the country's Bonny Island export plant, two trading sources
said.
The 165,000-cubic-metre-capacity Magellan Spirit tanker,
owned by Teekay LNG Partners, ran aground trying to
leave the port bound for South Korea, traders said.
Teekay could not be reached for immediate comment.
A trader said that the tanker is not expected to disrupt
inbound or outbound tanker traffic from Bonny Island as it was
not blocking the shipping channel.
But it remains to be seen how the cargo's owner, trading
house Vitol, will be affected. Traders said that
Vitol might have to seek a replacement cargo on the open market.
