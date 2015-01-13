UPDATE 1-Tanker grounded off Nigeria may siphon LNG to break free

(Adds background on Vitol deal)
By Oleg Vukmanovic
Jan 13 A fully loaded liquefied natural gas
(LNG) tanker grounded off Nigeria last week may siphon its cargo
to another ship after tugs failed to pull it free, owner Teekay
LNG Partners said on Tuesday.
The Magellan Spirit tanker, carrying a full load of 165,000
cubic metres, became grounded in soft mud on Jan. 5 trying to
leave the Bonny Island LNG export plant, spokesman Jonathan
Anthony said in a statement.
"Expert advisers are presently on location considering next
steps, such as lightening the vessel by way of a ship-to-ship
transfer of a part of the cargo, which could occur as early as
next week," he said.
The Magellan Spirit is not expected to disrupt inbound or
outbound tanker traffic from Bonny Island as it was not blocking
the shipping channel, traders said on Monday.
The Danish-flagged tanker was en route to unload at South
Korea's Gwangyang LNG terminal, according to Thomson Reuters
live ship-tracking data. South Korea is one of the world's top
LNG importers.
Anthony said the crew and tanker are safe.
The cargo is owned by trading house Vitol,
according to traders. It was to mark Vitol's first delivery
under a 10-year, 0.4 million tonne per annum supply deal to
South Korea's Midland Power Co Ltd, two industry
sources said.
The supply deal, agreed in 2012, was to begin this year with
the first cargo arrival due at the end of January.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic in Milan; Editing by Jason Neely
and David Holmes)