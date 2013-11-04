COLUMN-Shell plants LNG at truck stops along the interstates: Kemp

By John Kemp
LONDON Nov 4 In the decade to 2013, shale gas
and oil transformed the U.S. and global energy markets. The next
revolutionary development over the decade to 2023 is likely to
be the widespread use of gas as a transport fuel, starting in
the United States.
Freight trucks powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) rather
than diesel could become a common sight on the U.S. interstate
highway system under plans being developed and financed by Royal
Dutch Shell.
Shell has reached an agreement with TravelCenters of America
, a major truck stop operator, to run two LNG fuelling
lanes at up to 100 of its sites along the interstates.
Shell will fund the construction of fuelling lanes and
associated storage capacity and supply the fuel, assuming most
of the financial risk associated with the venture.
In exchange, the oil and gas major gets access to prime
fuelling locations along the most heavily used trucking routes
to help realise its vision of making LNG a transport fuel.
TECHNOLOGY
Switching the trucking fleet from diesel to natural gas
could produce substantial cost savings and reductions in
greenhouse emissions.
One barrier is the high upfront costs of new LNG or
dual-fuel engines. But some of the larger fleet operators are
already converting trucks to LNG to take advantage of lower
operating costs.
The bigger barrier has been lack of convenient fuel
stations.
"Natural gas retail refuelling infrastructure is in
early-stage development and will require major expansion and
investment," according to a report published last year by the
National Petroleum Council, the industry committee that advises
the U.S. Department of Energy.
"The transition to a fully scaled and mature retail
infrastructure system ... will take time and investment" it went
on. ("Advancing Technology for America's Transportation" 2012)
Shell's partnership with TA is likely to solve the
refuelling problem and herald the next big shake-up in the oil
and gas markets after the shale revolution.
INTERSTATES
Most existing LNG filling stations are owned by the
operators of transit buses and waste collection vehicles. There
are currently just 42 refuelling stations dispensing LNG open to
the public, according to the U.S. Department of Energy's
Alternative Fuels Data Center (Map 1).
It should be possible to fuel a significant part of the
trucking market from a relatively small number of stations
placed in strategic locations.
The vast majority of long-distance road freight moves along
the interstate highway system, according to an analysis by the
National Renewable Energy Laboratory in 2007 (Map 2).
With LNG stations on or close to the interstate network,
hauliers could be guaranteed reliable and convenient access to
fuel for long-distance routes.
For Shell, the advantage of a strategic partnership with TA
is the company's network of 244 refuelling stops along the
interstates (Map 3).