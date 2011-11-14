UPDATE 1-Japan's Marubeni buys PNG gas project stake from JX

* Marubeni says pays $298 mln for Merlin Petroleum stake

* Merlin holds 4.7 pct of Exxon's PNG LNG project (Recasts on company announcement)

TOKYO Nov 14 Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp said on Monday it had bought a small stake in an Exxon Mobil-led liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Papua New Guinea for 23 billion yen ($298 million), boosting its presence in Asia's rapidly growing LNG markets.

Japan is the world's largest LNG consumer, with its appetite for gas rising as utilities burn it to compensate for the loss of nuclear power generation capacity after the March earthquake and tsunami shattered public trust in atomic safety, preventing the restart of reactors shut for maintenance.

Marubeni said it bought a total 21 percent stake in Merlin Petroleum, which owns 4.7 percent of the $15 billion Papua New Guinea LNG project. The move effectively gives Marubeni a hold in the scheme of just under 1 percent.

The vast majority of the stake came from JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration Corp, a unit of Japan's JX Holdings, with less than 1 percent from Mitsubishi Corp.

Tokyo Electric Power will buy 1.8 million tonnes of LNG per year from the project for 20 years and Osaka Gas will purchase 1.5 million tonnes, while China's Sinopec buying 2 million tonnes.

The project, which is expected to produce 6.6 million tonnes annually and come online in 2014, is a joint venture between Exxon Mobil, Oil Search, Santos, JX Nippon Oil, and the government of Papua New Guinea.

($1 = 77.070 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)