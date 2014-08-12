COLUMN-Next energy revolution will be on roads and railroads: Kemp

(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Aug 12 From modest beginnings in the
Barnett shale beneath the city of Fort Worth, unnoticed by most
energy analysts, horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing
spread across North America and transformed all aspects of the
energy landscape in under 10 years.
Now the most important question for energy analysts is what
technology will revolutionize the system next.
One of the most promising candidates has been taking shape
along America's highways and at a specialist rail testing centre
in Colorado.
Locomotives powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) have been
tested for BNSF Railway at a private facility as the company
takes the next step in a pilot programme that could eventually
transform the railroad industry and lead to the next phase of
the North American energy revolution.
The first phase of testing, involving stationary tests on
private property, has been conducted at the Transportation
Technology Centre in Pueblo, Colorado, using engines converted
by Electro-Motive Diesel and General Electric and some
LNG tenders inherited from previous trials two decades ago.
But BNSF will test LNG engine-and-tender sets in
revenue-earning service on a limited number of tracks by the end
of this year, according to the company. These dual-fuel engines
are designed to burn diesel mixed with up to 90 percent gas.
People have been forecasting for several years that gas will
become the transport fuel of the future; now experiments by BNSF
are starting to make it a reality.
The financial incentive to switch is enormous, and the
companies involved in testing LNG are among the biggest and most
influential in the rail industry, with the engineering expertise
and financial resources to make the change happen.
Some commentators have questioned whether natural gas could
really replace diesel as the main fuel in use on U.S. and
Canadian railroads, despite being much cheaper and cleaner. But
sceptics risk missing the next big shift in the energy system.
The commodity cost of natural gas is around one-fifth that
of diesel on an energy-equivalent basis, thanks to the shale
boom, and the gap shows no sign of closing (link.reuters.com/wak62w).
Even after the costs of transportation, liquefaction and
dispensing are factored in, LNG is around one-third cheaper than
diesel, according to indicative prices provided by Clean Energy,
the largest supplier of natural gas for transportation in North
America ("Introduction to Clean Energy Fuels" June 2014).
The cost advantage could be greater in future if demand for
LNG as a transport fuel expands and the industry is able to
achieve bigger economies of scale.
Fuel is the second-largest operating expense for BNSF and
accounts for a third of all the railroad's operating costs, so
there are strong reasons to investigate any technology that
could slash the bill.
Set against this, doubters point to the capital cost of
retrofitting locomotives to run on a mix of natural gas and
diesel and building new tenders to carry the LNG, which is
estimated at $1-2 million per locomotive by industry experts.
Railroads or fuel suppliers would also need to build an
expensive network of new liquefaction facilities and fuelling
terminals to support a fleet of LNG locomotives.
And safety concerns would need to be overcome. Railroads are
currently forbidden from transporting LNG under hazardous
materials regulations enforced by the Federal Railroad
Administration.
FINANCIAL MUSCLE
BNSF, the most prominent railroad involved in testing LNG
trains, is the second-largest in North America by revenue and
carload volume.
"We're serious," about the potential for LNG trains, the
railroad's executive chairman told reporters at a news
conference in North Dakota in May. "We are testing them right
now". ("BNSF executive sees big opportunity in switch from
diesel to LNG locomotives" May 28)
North of the border, Canadian National, one of the two major
railroads in Canada, is conducting its own tests for dual-fuel
engines powered by a mix of LNG and diesel.
Natural gas has already made more inroads on the highways.
Clean Energy Fuels supplies LNG and compressed natural gas (CNG)
to trucking at more than 470 facilities in 43 states across the
United States, including 180 public stations along U.S. highway
network.
The company says it has more than 800 fleet customers and is
fuelling over 35,000 vehicles every day, including mass transit,
refuse trucks, delivery vehicles and heavy tractor-trailers.
Most major truck manufacturers now offer dual-fuel engines.
Dual-fuel engines are also increasingly popular for oil and gas
drilling and a number of other energy-intensive industrial
operations.
There are likely to be synergies between the provision of
LNG to the rail, trucking and industrial sectors. Rail and road
users could share some refuelling infrastructure, cutting the
costs for both systems, especially in the early stages.
Moreover, lessons learned in developing gas-engines for
heavy trucks can be applied to locomotive engines, helping the
technology develop faster.
ENERGY TRANSITION
Burlington Northern, one of the forerunners of BNSF,
experimented with LNG-powered trains back in 1980, at the height
of the second oil shock.
The trials were abandoned when oil prices fell, eliminating
the financial incentive to switch. But the current gap between
gas and oil prices has been open since 2011 and shows no sign of
disappearing.
The first standard locomotives operating on a mix of LNG and
diesel are unlikely to be available until 2017, according to
industry insiders. But by the end of the decade, most new
locomotives could be equipped with dual-fuel engines.
Based on the time taken for previous technology transitions
in the rail industry, such as the switch from steam to diesel,
the switch to a dual-fuel fleet could be largely complete by the
end of the 2020s or early 2030s.
The potential for displacing diesel is enormous. U.S.
railroads use 3.6 billion gallons of the fuel every year. Even
bigger quantities are used in heavy-duty trucking (25 billion
gallons) and in maritime transport (6.6 billion gallons), where
switching experiments are also well underway.
If LNG suppliers can make major inroads into all these
sectors, it would make a small but substantial dent in oil
demand.
Current trials for LNG-fuelled trains are still in their
early stages. No decision has been made whether to go ahead and
order locomotives and tenders for regular commercial service,
and a decision is unlikely to come before 2016.
But there appear to be no insurmountable engineering
obstacles to switching to natural gas in the road, rail and
shipping sectors. The only issue is the relative price of gas
and oil.
As long as the price differential is expected to remain
wide, the shift to gas will continue to accelerate.
