版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 20日 星期三 21:10 BJT

LNG tanker Creole Spirit headed for Portugal from US - trade sources

LONDON, April 20 The Creole Spirit liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker is destined for Portugal from the U.S. Sabine Pass project, two trade sources said.

Creole Spirit is the sixth cargo to be exported by Cheniere Energy Inc's project and the first to come to Europe.

The cargo was purchased by Portugal's Galp Energia , one source said. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane; Editing by Mark Potter)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐