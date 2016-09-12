LinkedIn launches "Lite" version for mobile browsing in India

| Sept 12
Sept 12 LinkedIn Corp, the operator of
the world's largest online business networking service, has
launched in India a "Lite" version of its website for mobile
browsing.
The company, which is being acquired by Microsoft Corp
, said on Monday the version was aimed at helping users
browse its website faster on their smartphones in areas with
slow or poor internet connectivity.
"LinkedIn Lite" loads four times faster and provides a
better experience to users in urban and rural areas with patchy
networks, Akshay Kothari, the company's country manager and head
of product for India, said at an event in Bengaluru.
The version will be available in the next few weeks, he
said.
Last year, LinkedIn revamped its mobile app after facing
heavy criticism for poor design and user experience.
To expand their user base, social networking giants
including Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc have also
launched "lite" versions of their service, which consume less
data.
LinkedIn launched two more services on Monday - "LinkedIn
Placements" is aimed at students looking for jobs while
"LinkedIn Starter Pack" will connect startups and small and
mid-sized businesses with job seekers.
The company has more than 37 million users in India, making
the country its second biggest market.
Microsoft agreed to buy LinkedIn in June for $26.2 billion.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)