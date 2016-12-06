EU clears with conditions Microsoft's $26 bln buy of LinkedIn

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS Dec 6 EU antitrust regulators cleared on Tuesday Microsoft's $26 billion bid for professional social network LinkedIn after the U.S. software company agreed to let LinkedIn rivals operate with Microsoft products.
To secure EU approval for its largest ever deal, Microsoft also pledged to allow computer makers the option of not installing LinkedIn on its Windows operating operating system and allowing users to remove it from Windows.
The European Commission said the concessions would preserve competition in Europe. Reuters had flagged the imminent EU approval on Nov. 23. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.