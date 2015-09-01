LinkedIn rolls out overhauled messaging service

BRIEF-US Foods Holding files 30 mln share offering by selling stockholders
* Files for offering of up to 30.0 million shares of co's common stock by the selling stockholders - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2jHVwQ7 Further company coverage:
Sept 1 LinkedIn Corp unveiled a revamped messaging service on Tuesday, departing from its previous unpopular design that resembled email.
The service was overhauled to resemble modern messaging apps and will include features such as GIFs and stickers, the company said in a blog post. (bit.ly/1KoRHYr)
The new messaging service will be rolled out on Tuesday to English-language users accessing LinkedIn via a desktop or through an app. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Company is reviewing possible strategic alternatives for business
* Goldman Sachs Group - effective as of March 1, Sarah Smith, current controller, chief accounting officer will become EVP and global head of compliance