Linn Energy CFO exits for 'other opportunities'

Aug 25 Oil and natural gas producer Linn Energy
LLC said late on Monday that Chief Financial Officer
Kolja Rockov had left the company to pursue other opportunities
and that it had promoted David Rottino to the role, effective
immediately.
Linn, which operates in Texas, North Dakota, Michigan and
other states with shale oil and natural gas formations, said
Rockov's exit was a "mutually agreed upon decision."
Shares of Linn rose 4 percent to $2.34 on Tuesday as the
broader markets jumped.
Rockov, who's biography still appeared on the Linn website
as of Tuesday morning, joined the Houston-based company as CFO
in 2005 and helped it launch its initial public offering in
2006.
Mark Ellis, Linn's chief executive, said in a statement that
Rockov had been "central to Linn's growth."
Rockov's departure comes a month after Linn suspended its
quarterly distribution to shareholders, a step executives said
was designed to save cash. Yet the move proved wildly unpopular
on Wall Street the day it was announced, with the company's
stock falling 15 percent.
Rockov holds 411,578 shares of Linn, worth roughly $4.9
million, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Rottino joined Linn in 2008 and was most recently the
company's chief accounting officer. He previously worked at
ConocoPhillips.
