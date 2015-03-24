UPDATE 1-Linn, Quantum Energy tie up to buy oil and gas assets

(Adds details, shares)

March 24 Private equity firm Quantum Energy Partners will invest up to $1 billion in a new entity for acquisition and development of oil and gas assets that will be managed by Linn Energy LLC.

Linn will be able to take a 15-50 percent direct working interest in the acquired assets, the two companies said in a joint statement on Monday.

Linn's shares rose 6 percent in premarket trading.

The new entity's debt-raising capacity, combined with any stake purchases by Linn, could give it the potential to fund more than $2.5 billion of acquisitions and asset development.

If the entity sells any assets, Linn will be given the right of first offer to acquire them, the companies said.

Linn will have two seats on the entity's five-member board.

The company will be paid general and administrative costs for managing the assets held by the entity.

Linn's shares were trading at $11.99 before the bell. Up to Monday's close, the stock had fallen nearly 60 percent in the past 12 months.

Jefferies LLC is Linn's financial adviser, and Latham & Watkins its legal adviser. Vinson & Elkins is Quantum Energy's legal adviser. (Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)