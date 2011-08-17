Colombia plans 23 export cargoes in September

HOUSTON, Aug 17 Twenty-three cargoes of Colombian crude are scheduled to load in September, market sources who have seen the loading schedule said Wednesday.

Colombia's Ecopetrol ECO.CN plans to load out two cargoes of Vasconia blend, four cargoes of Castilla and seven cargoes of Magdalena during the month.

Occidental Petroleum ( OXY.N ) expects to load two Cano Limon cargoes.

Independent Pacific Rubiales PRE.TO intends to ship two cargoes of Castilla, market sources said.

Brazil's Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ), Colombia's Equion and Hocol, and Canada-based independent Petrominerales PMG.TO also plan to ship cargoes.

Total shipments planned are 4 million barrels of Vasconia, 4 million barrels of Castilla, 2.1 million barrels of Magdalena and 930,000 barrels of Cano Limon.

Grade/Qual Company Sept lift dates Volume (OOO)

Vasconia Ecopetrol 1-5 500

Sulfur 0.8 Hocol 5-9 500

API 24.3 Petrobras 10-14 500

Equion 14-18 500

Petrominerales 16-20 500

Hocol 19-23 500

Ecopetrol 24-28 500

Hocol 28-Oct 2 500

Castilla Ecopetrol 5-9 500

Sulfur 2 Pacific Rubiales 10-11 1,000

API 19 Ecopetrol 15-19 500

Ecopetrol 20-24 500

Pacific Rubiales 25-29 1,000

Ecopetrol 20-24 500

Cano Limon Occidental 12-16 380

Sulfur 0.5 Occidental 28-Oct 2 550

API 29.7

Magdalena Ecopetrol 1-5 300

Sulfur 1.6 Ecopetrol 5-9 300

API 20.3 Ecopetrol 10-14 300

Ecopetrol 14-18 300

Ecopetrol 18-22 300

Ecopetrol 23-27 300

Ecopetrol 27-Oct 1 300