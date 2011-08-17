版本:
Colombia plans 23 export cargoes in September

 HOUSTON, Aug 17 Twenty-three cargoes of Colombian crude are scheduled to load in September, market sources who have seen the loading schedule said Wednesday.
 Colombia's Ecopetrol ECO.CN plans to load out two cargoes
of Vasconia blend, four cargoes of Castilla and seven cargoes of Magdalena during the month.
 Occidental Petroleum (OXY.N) expects to load two Cano Limon
cargoes.
 Independent Pacific Rubiales PRE.TO intends to ship two cargoes of Castilla, market sources said.
 Brazil's Petrobras (PETR4.SA), Colombia's Equion and Hocol,
and Canada-based independent Petrominerales PMG.TO also plan to ship cargoes.
 Total shipments planned are 4 million barrels of Vasconia, 4 million barrels of Castilla, 2.1 million barrels of Magdalena and 930,000 barrels of Cano Limon.
 Grade/Qual   Company      Sept lift dates   Volume (OOO)
 Vasconia     Ecopetrol           1-5        500
 Sulfur  0.8  Hocol               5-9        500
 API    24.3  Petrobras          10-14       500
              Equion             14-18       500
              Petrominerales     16-20       500
              Hocol              19-23       500
              Ecopetrol          24-28       500
              Hocol              28-Oct 2    500
 Castilla     Ecopetrol           5-9        500
 Sulfur 2     Pacific Rubiales   10-11     1,000
 API   19     Ecopetrol          15-19       500
              Ecopetrol          20-24       500
              Pacific Rubiales   25-29     1,000
              Ecopetrol          20-24       500
 Cano Limon   Occidental         12-16       380
 Sulfur 0.5   Occidental         28-Oct 2    550
 API   29.7
 Magdalena    Ecopetrol           1-5        300
 Sulfur 1.6   Ecopetrol           5-9        300
 API   20.3   Ecopetrol          10-14       300
              Ecopetrol          14-18       300
              Ecopetrol          18-22       300
              Ecopetrol          23-27       300
              Ecopetrol          27-Oct 1    300

