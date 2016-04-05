LPC: Bank fees on US leveraged loans shrivel with dealflow

NEW YORK, April 5 Banks earned less from underwriting U.S. leveraged loans in the first three months of 2016 than in any quarter in almost five years, as recession fears and slumping oil prices cut issuance.

Fees of US$1.28bn shrank 29% from the fourth quarter and 7% from the first quarter of last year, according to Freeman Consulting Services. The last time this income was lower was in the third quarter of 2011, when banks took in US$1.27bn.

"The first quarter was obviously pretty horrible, similar to what happened a year ago when oil started falling," said Jeff Nassof, vice president of Freeman. "It wasn't a problem that stemmed from leveraged finance deals themselves, but more of an external macro shock."

Oil and gas-related fees made up 1.5% of the leveraged loan pool in the first quarter, the lowest on Freeman records dating back to 2000.

A dearth of debt refinancing and lending to low-rated oil and gas companies drove bank earnings from underwriting leveraged loans to a three-year low in 2015.

Dealflow is expected to gather steam this year as reticent retail and institutional investors return to the market seeking bargains. The average bid price on the 100 most widely held leveraged loans had fallen in February to lows last seen more than four years earlier. First quarter U.S. leveraged loan issuance of US$112bn sank 29% from the prior quarter to the lowest since US$101bn in the fourth quarter of 2011, according to Thomson Reuters LPC.

The U.S. economic outlook brightened as the first quarter progressed, and oil prices bounced from more than 12-year lows in mid-February, pushing aside some barriers keeping loan investors sidelined.

After yanking money out of bank loan funds for 32 straight weeks, retail investment increased for three weeks in March. On the institutional front, formation of Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) funds, the largest buyers of leveraged loans, also picked up from a relatively dormant pace.

PENNED IN BY PIPELINE

Most investors and strategists look for leveraged loan issuance to ramp up during the year, rather than a significant burst of activity. Market conditions would deteriorate further if dealflow accelerates rapidly while demand stays moderate.

"The pipeline for new supply is quite modest, which we view as a good thing, as it is taking away some of the fuel for the technical fire" that dragged prices on existing loans down sharply earlier this year, said Craig Russ, portfolio manager at Eaton Vance.

"As we look out over the next few months, it seems like fairly stable conditions," he said.

The tepid leveraged loan fee income contributed to the 30% drop in overall U.S. investment banking fees to US$8.07bn in the quarter.

The downturn extended the drop of 2015, the first time in six years that overall fees fell, Freeman data show.

Total fees include merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory, equity and bond underwriting as well as syndicated loan arrangement.

In one sign of the first quarter's broad sluggish deal pace, January was the first month since December 2008 in which no IPOs in the United States closed.

Also, M&A advisory fees, calculated when acquisitions are completed, will increase as corporate mega-mergers announced last year close.

Banks stand to make US$186.1m in advisory fees and US$222.6m in financing fees, for example, on loans backing technology giant Dell's planned acquisition of data storage products provider EMC, Freeman estimates. (Reporting by Lynn Adler; Editing By Leela Parker Deo)