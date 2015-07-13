TRLPC: Electronic messaging system for loan market set to be released

| NEW YORK, July 13
electronic messaging system that seeks to eliminate the use of
faxes in the $840 billion U.S. leveraged loan market may be
released as early as this week.
The International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA)
is preparing to release a final version of Financial products
Markup Language (FpML) for loan servicing messages that
communicate events between the agent bank and lender through the
life cycle of the loan, including inventory holding positions
and interest rate resets, according to Bhavik Katira, chief
executive officer at consulting-firm TenDelta and chair of the
ISDA loan FpML working group.
"If you can automatically process these events and then
reduce manual labor there will be cleaner data then there is
today because it's not being transmitted by fax," Katira said.
"It's clear, it's structured and everyone has the same view. It
will also lead to a lot of cost savings."
Members of the leveraged loan market, which provides credit
to non-investment grade borrowers such as retailer Dollar Tree
Inc, are seeking to automate parts of the business that are
communicated through fax and e-mail, and require manual data
input, which can be costly and can lead to mistakes. It is also
seeking to improve settlement times, which are significantly
longer than the three days it takes to close a bond trade.
This version of FpML, which is expected to be released on
July 15, "contains a major addition in the coverage for the
syndicated loan asset class," Karel Engelen, co-head of data,
reporting and FpML at ISDA, said in an e-mailed statement. It
"contains almost all major aspects of agent-lender communication
for the purposes of asset servicing."
A final version for a loan FpML standard related to
settlement information exchanged between a bank arranging a loan
and the two counterparties to the trade is expected to be
released next year, Katira said. When this portion is adopted,
removing many of the manual aspects of the loan market, it
should help facilitate decreased settlement times, he said.
In the next version, the working group "will expand the FpML
confirmation view to cover secondary market loan trading
messages," Engelen said.
It took 19.3 days, on average, last quarter to settle a
leveraged loan, more than twice the seven days recommended by
the New York-based Loan Syndications & Trading Association
(LSTA), according to Markit data.
Loan settlement times are a concern of the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is updating some of the
rules related to registered funds and is considering making
changes to liquidity management rules.
"If it takes over a month to settle, it is reasonable to
wonder how the fund could possibly meet the seven day redemption
requirement in the Investment Company Act in times of market
stress," SEC Commissioner Kara Stein said in a speech in
Washington on June 15.
While these FpML versions are final, there is the ability to
amend them going forward if issues arise, Katira said.
And then it will be onto the next part of the loan market.
"This is just the tip of the iceberg," Katira said of the
FpML messages. "We haven't even thought about the primary
market, the syndication process or two-way communication between
agent and lenders, like voting, so that's a whole other part of
the process we haven't looked at."
(Editing By Lynn Adler and Jon Methven)