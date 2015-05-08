TRLPC: Issuers jump on repricing bandwagon

NEW YORK May 8 The repricing wave in the U.S. leveraged loan market continued to roll this week as borrowers are taking advantage of a red-hot market stoked by unsatisfied investor demand that has allowed issuers to cut pricing on existing loans. Refinancing volume is also ticking higher.

Cable provider WideOpenWest, also known as WOW!, was the latest company to step up to the table with a $1 billion-plus deal last Wednesday, which will cut 50bp from its $1.4 billion term loan B due in April 2019 to 325bp over Libor from 375bp over Libor in March 2013.

Repricing started in late April and shows no sign of running out of steam yet as a lack of supply and strong demand from investors continues to allow companies to reprice and push for more flexible borrowing terms as non-call penalties expire.

"There's a lot of money out there chasing too few deals. I think as non-call periods run off that the (repricing) trend will continue as long as the market stays hot," a senior banker said.

Issuers have been able to chop up to 100bp off the spread of loans that were issued only three months ago.

WOW!'s repricing follows other recent high profile repricings including a $4.3 billion term loan for pet retailer PetSmart Inc, which is cutting its spread by 100bp to 300bp over Libor from 400bp less than three months after arranging the loan to support its $8.7 billion buyout by a private equity group led by BC Partners.

As well as repricings, several refinancing deals are starting to be seen, including a proposed $4.5 billion credit facility for hospital operator Community Health Systems Inc , which includes a $1 billion term loan G due in December 2019 and a $3.5 billion term loan H due in January 2021.

The company is planning to refinance $4.5 billion of term loan D debt that was priced in January 2014 to finance its purchase of Health Management Associates. The debt is priced at 325bp over Libor and is due in 2021.

The proposed term loan G is being guided at 275bp over Libor while the term loan H is guided at 300bp over Libor.

Repricing makes more sense economically for borrowers than refinancing, as the arranging fees are lower. More material changes, including adjusting tenors, require refinancing however.

Refinancing dropped dramatically at the end of 2014 and early 2015 after a rise in loan pricing amid market volatility and a regulatory clampdown.

Institutional loan refinancing was just $8.2 billion in the first quarter of 2015, down 53 percent from $17.5 billion from the fourth quarter of 2014 and a massive 93 percent from $117.2 billion year earlier.

Repricing activity is still expected to exceed refinancing because most loans that are being syndicated are either new money deals or have recently been extended beyond three to five years, the senior banker said. (Editing By Michelle Sierra and Tessa Walsh)