TRLPC: US loan fund inflows on hold as Fed keeps rates static

NEW YORK, Sept 25 The Federal Reserve's decision
not to raise interest rates in mid-September will delay an
anticipated upturn in demand for floating-rate bank loan mutual
funds, analysts and portfolio managers said.
Investors have withdrawn a net US$10.9 billion so far this
year from loan funds, including exchange traded funds (ETFs),
after withdrawing US$23.9 billion in 2014, according to Lipper.
"I don't have a very hopeful view for loan funds taking in
money any time soon, and I think we'll see more outflows," said
Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Americas research at Lipper.
The volume of US loan fund assets under management has
dropped by US$40bn to US$113bn from a high of US$153bn in April
2014, Lipper data shows.
Credit investors see floating-rate loans as a natural hedge
against interest rate rises which hit fixed-income investments
such as bonds. Cash flows into loan funds before prospective
rate rises and ebbs when rates stay static or drop.
"The reason people got into loan funds was to protect
themselves in a rising rate environment," Tjornehoj said. "They
were sold on that idea a couple of years ago, especially in 2013
when they came flooding in. They have since failed to see a rise
in rates, and money has been pulled out month after month after
month."
The Fed decided not to raise interest rates for the first
time in a decade on September 17, citing global economic risks,
weak commodities and low US inflation. A widely expected swing
to loan fund inflows in the fourth quarter after a rate hike is
now also on hold as a result.
"There seems little that is going to change the modest
outflows that appear likely to persist through the end of the
year until there is some news for investors," said Chris
Remington, institutional portfolio manager at Eaton Vance.
HOLD ON
Retail investors have withdrawn money from loan funds for
nine consecutive weeks from the week ending July 29 to the week
ending Sept 23, reversing periodic inflows earlier this year
when it seemed likely that the Fed would finally pull the
trigger in September.
Many loan market players now expect rates to rise in the
first quarter of 2016, but are not ruling out the possibility
of policy tightening before year end.
"Now it's debatable whether the Fed will even act in
December," Tjornehoj said.
Seventy two of 93 economists surveyed see the Fed hiking
rates in December, which gives a 60 percent probability,
according to a Reuters poll published September 22.
In a September 24 speech, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said she
expects the central bank to begin raising rates later this year
as long as inflation remains stable and the US economy is strong
enough to boost employment, Reuters reported.
US economic prospects "generally appear solid," she said.
Although the loan market is anticipating further net
withdrawals, outflows should moderate, fund managers and
analysts agree.
"If you still think rates are definitely going higher at
some point in the near future, you will wait to throw a bunch of
money into leveraged loans, and instead you stop taking as much
money out," said Brad Rogoff, head of credit strategy at
Barclays.
Weekly net outflows of US$600 million to US$800 million in
August have slowed to between US$138 million and US$350 million
this month.
"We'll likely see net out versus net in, but I don't see any
impetus for it to go either direction in a big way. The hotter
money prone to leaving is probably gone already, and the
moderation in the outflows from the summertime supports that
view," Remington said.
(Editing By Tessa Walsh and Jon Methven)