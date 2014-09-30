UPDATE 1-RLPC-EMEA syndicated loans reach $813 bln in first nine months-data

* Highest volume of M&A loans since the financial crisis
* Leveraged loan volume of $149.6 billion is highest since
2007
* BNP Paribas leads the bookrunner league table
By Alasdair Reilly, Claire Ruckin and Sandrine Bradley
LONDON, Sept 30 Syndicated lending in Europe,
the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) was up 18 percent year-on-year
to $812.6 billion in the first nine months of 2014, the highest
volume total since 2007, Thomson Reuters LPC data shows.
The loan market has been buoyed by the return of large-scale
merger and acquisition financing, with over $122.8 billion of
loans backing acquisitions completed year-to-date, outstripping
all full-year M&A totals since 2008.
With over $50 billion of underwritten acquisition related
financings still to be completed, and with the potential for
more deals to emerge, 2014 is already the strongest year for M&A
loans since the financial crisis.
"The thing about M&A is that it tends to have a snowball
effect. Companies see what other companies are doing and decide
to do something themselves. M&A generates a lot of business all
around," a senior banker said.
Despite the pick-up in M&A, refinancing remains the main
driver of lending activity making up nearly 75 percent of market
volume. The availability of cheaply priced credit facilities
continues to see Europe's top companies make an early return to
the market to replace existing facilities on better terms.
Year-to-date refinancing volume of $608.6 billion was nearly
30 percent higher than the $468.9 billion over the same period
in 2013 and is approaching the $644.7 billion full-year 2013
total.
Loan volumes in Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and
Africa (CEEMEA) fell around 34 percent to $103.4 billion for the
first three quarters of 2014 compared to the first nine months
of 2013, triggered by the effective closure of the Russian loan
market since March as a consequence of the geopolitical fallout
over the Kremlin's annexation of the Crimea.
After three rounds of US and European sanctions against
Russia, the country's loan market -- normally the biggest in
CEEMEA -- has ground to a halt with bankers predicting a return
of the market as a 2015 event. As a result, deal volume in
Russia nosedived by around 73 percent to $11.1 billion
year-to-date, compared to $40.4 billion for the first three
quarters of 2013.
MORE SELECTIVE
Investment-grade lending to Europe's higher-rated companies rose
38 percent in the first nine months of 2014 to $520 billion,
with high-grade M&A loans rocketing 112 percent to $66.4 billion
on last year's $31.3 billion as a series of large-scale
cross-border acquisitions took place.
High-grade refinancing volume increased 46 percent in the
over the first three-quarters to $423 billion as corporate
continued to take advantage of low loan pricing to return to the
market to refinance credit facilities at low rates or to reprice
existing deals through amend and extend transactions.
Fierce competition between banks to win loan mandates and
gain access to money-spinning ancillary business has kept
investment-grade loan pricing low across Europe's stronger
economies. But with the increase in deal flow and volumes seen
in 2014, loan pricing has stabilised and may come under upward
pressure if market volumes remain high.
"With the boost in volumes, banks may become more selective
in the deals they do. That may mean we will begin to see some
pressure on pricing," a second banker said.
The third quarter's largest deals were dominated by M&A
financings. The largest deal of the quarter was Imperial
Tobacco's $13.1 billion loan backing its acquisition of
selected brands and assets from Reynolds American Inc that
completed in September. That jumbo financing covered the $7.1
billion acquisition as well as refinancing Imperial's existing
core bank borrowings.
Imperial's financing was closely followed by BSkyB's
6.6 billion pound ($10.70 billion) acquisition financing backing
its purchase of Sky Italia and Sky Deutschland from Rupert
Murdoch's 21st Century Fox. Meanwhile, Swiss travel retailer
Dufry backed its acquisition of duty free and travel
retail group Nuance with a total of 4 billion Swiss francs
($4.18 billion) of loans comprising a 1.6 billion Swiss franc
bridge loan and a 2.4 billion Swiss franc-equivalent loan
refinancing backstop line.
SEVEN-YEAR HIGH
Leveraged loan volume of $149.6 billion for the first three
quarters is the highest level since 2007 and is on course to
surpass total 2013 volume of $191.5 billion, driven by both
refinancing and an increase in M&A activity.
Totalling $104.6 billion, the majority of leveraged loans
have been for refinancing, as borrowers sought to achieve better
terms on deals. Value was also extracted from companies through
dividend recapitalisations.
Event-driven financings are also on the rise, with leveraged
buyout volume totalling $25.26 billion year-to-date and on
course to beat 2013's $28.7 billion total.
Despite the dominance of refinancing activity, the three
largest leveraged loans of the third quarter were M&A-related.
The largest was a $9.2 billion loan for Jacobs Douwe Egberts
that refinanced debt and funded a merger between DE Master
Blenders' coffee business and Mondelez,
followed by a 2.15 billion euro ($2.71 billion) loan backing
private equity firm CVC's acquisition of a stake in Spanish
hospital group Quiron and a 1.075 billion euro financing backing
the takeover of French healthcare firm Generale de Sante
.
An anticipated increase in buyout and corporate leveraged
M&A activity is expected to materialise in the fourth quarter,
which will help to soak up high levels of liquidity from new
CLOs and credit funds and sate banks appetite to underwrite new
deals.
"We had a blow-out July but nothing much really happened in
August or September. Whenever the market gets quiet it prompts
refinancings, repricings and recapitalisations. We have had some
M&A activity so far this year and there is likely to be a lot
more M&A in the fourth quarter which could drive a lot more loan
volume. The uncertainty is whether the assets for sale will go
to trade or to sponsors and leveraged corporates," a loan
syndicate head said.
Some big deals in the pipeline include around 2.8 billion
euros of debt financing to back the potential sale of SIG
Combibloc Group, the world's second largest maker of drink
cartons and around 600 million euros in debt financing for
Germany's largest private sector chain of health rehabilitation
clinics Median Kliniken.
BNP Paribas leads the EMEA syndicated loan
bookrunner table after nine months with a $44.9 billion share of
the market via 183 deals. Credit Agricole CIB is
second with $28.6 billion share of the market from 122 deals,
while HSBC is third with a $28.2 billion market share
from 158 deals.
(1 US dollar = 0.6168 British pound)
(1 US dollar = 0.9560 Swiss franc)
(1 US dollar = 0.7923 euro)
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)