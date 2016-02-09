LPC-Senior lenders back Glencore's loan refinancing

UPDATE 1-GSK grabs Astra executive to replace exiting pharma head
LONDON, Jan 19 GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday that Abbas Hussain, its global head of pharmaceuticals, is leaving the company and will be replaced by Luke Miels from AstraZeneca.
LONDON Feb 9 Global diversified natural resource company Glencore is expected to wrap up senior syndication of a one-year revolving credit that refinances existing debt by the end of next week after a strong market response, bankers said on Tuesday.
Glencore is refinancing a US$8.45bn loan that supports the company's trading activities, and was agreed in May 2015.
The refinancing raised around US$8.5bn from Glencore's top lenders. The company may reduce the facility slightly but the deal is unlikely to be below US$8bn, bankers said.
Glencore's core relationship banks backed the deal despite commodity markets volatility and 34 banks committed US$250m each to the loan.
Glencore did not immediately comment.
The loan is expected to be launched to a wider general syndication in April after Glencore releases its results by active bookrunners ABN AMRO, HSBC, ING, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ and Santander.
The existing loan was part of a bigger US$15.25bn financing that was arranged in May 2015, which also included a US$6.8bn, five-year revolving credit facility that will stay in place.
Pricing on the new loan is very competitive, a banker said. Last year's financing paid margins of 40-45bp over Libor, but the market has moved against mining companies in the interim.
Glencore is rated Baa3/BBB- after recent credit rating downgrades from Moody's and Standard & Poor's (S&P) in December 2015 and February 2016 respectively.
Moody's said that the pricing environment in the mining industry would remain unfavourable in 2016-17 as a reason for its downgrade and S&P cited material challenges to the mining industry.
Other recent loans for similarly rated European companies have paid around 50bp over Libor. (Additional reporting by IFR's Gareth Gore; Editing by Tessa Walsh)
ZURICH, Jan 19 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 8,335 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 What a difference a year makes.