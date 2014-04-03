Glencore Xstrata to cut loan costs with $15 bln refinancing-sources

| LONDON, April 3
Diversified natural resource
company Glencore Xstrata has launched senior
syndication of a $15 billion credit facility to replace the
$17.34 billion of loans agreed in June last year and cut the
cost of its financing, banking sources said.
The new financing, which is being coordinated by BNP
Paribas, Citigroup, ING Bank and UniCredit, has launched to
existing relationship banks, ahead of a general phase of
syndication, the sources said.
Senior phase commitments are due on April 25.
Glencore Xstrata declined to comment.
BBB rated Glencore Xstrata is looking to take advantage of
highly competitive loan market conditions to reduce pricing on
its financing through its annual refinancing operation.
The new facility is split between a 12-month facility, with
a 12-month extension option that pays around 50 basis points
(bps) over LIBOR and a five-year facility, with two one-year
extension options that pays around 60 bps over LIBOR.
Last year's financing, which was coordinated by Royal Bank
of Scotland, comprised a $5.92 billion 12-month revolving credit
facility paying 80 bps, a $7.07 billion, three-year facility
paying 90 bps and a $4.35 billion, five-year facility paying 85
bps.
That financing, which was used to back the merger of
Glencore and Xstrata, was the largest European corporate
refinancing since steel giant ArcelorMittal's 17
billion euro ($23.41 billion)refinancing in December 2006 that
also refinanced the debt of two merger partners.
($1 = 0.7263 Euros)
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)