RLPC-Gunvor completes $420 mln Middle East loan

LONDON, Sept 4 Gunvor Group has signed a $420
million secured uncommitted borrowing base facility, replacing a
$400 million facility agreed in August last year, the company
said in a statement on Thursday.
The financing is used to finance working capital needs
including the purchase of oil products, margin calls with hedge
providers and receivables related to transactions in the Middle
East.
The loan, which is for Gunvor SA, Gunvor Middle East DMCC
and Gunvor Singapore, comprises a $105 million secured
syndicated loan and $315 million of secured bilateral
facilities.
The financing was arranged by ABN AMRO Bank as bookrunner
and mandated lead arranger. APICORP, Gulf International Bank and
Mashreqbank joined the financing as mandated lead arrangers,
while Emirates NBD also joined on a top tier ticket through an
accordion feature.
Arab Bank (Switzerland) and Nedbank joined as arrangers.
The loan closed oversubscribed and was increased from a
launch amount of $300 million.
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)