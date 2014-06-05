RLPC-Gunvor raises $536 mln loan refinancing

| LONDON, June 5
LONDON, June 5 Commodities trader Gunvor Group
announced on Thursday that it has closed a $536.6 million
syndicated revolving credit facility for its wholly-owned
subsidiary Gunvor Singapore Pte Ltd.
The facility will be used to partly refinance an existing
$850 million dual-tranche facility signed in early June last
year and support Gunvor's operations in Asia.
The financing was increased from a launch amount of $350
million, and also includes an accordion feature to potentially
increase the facility through additional commitments.
Arab Petroleum Investments Corp, DBS Bank, First Gulf Bank,
ING Bank, Societe Generale and ABN AMRO Bank are bookrunners and
mandated lead arrangers on the financing, while Rabobank
International joined as a mandated lead arranger prior to launch
of syndication.
The facility, which is guaranteed by Gunvor Group, is
available in two tranches with maturities of one-year and
three-years, respectively.
Earlier this year, Gunvor was briefly thrown into turmoil
after the United States slapped sanctions on co-founder Gennady
Timchenko, seen as an ally of President Vladimir Putin, as part
of a broader move by the West to punish Russia for the
annexation of Crimea.
The turmoil largely subsided after Timchenko said he had
sold his stake to Gunvor CEO and fellow co-founder Torbjorn
Tornqvist a day before sanctions were imposed. Gunvor has always
denied any close links to Putin or the Kremlin.
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)