LPC: US syndicated lending surged before Brexit, election volatility

NEW YORK, June 30 Budding optimism about the
U.S. economy, rising oil prices and a brief lull in volatility
spurred companies to lock in low interest rates in the second
quarter, driving U.S. syndicated lending up 55 percent from a
four-year low the prior quarter.
The $904.7 billion of loans issued in the first half was
nonetheless about 6 percent below the same period last year,
according to Thomson Reuters LPC.
While lending gained momentum, the rest of the year is
clouded by the uncertainties about the global economy, Federal
Reserve policy, ramifications of Britain's vote to leave the
European Union and the impending US elections, investors and
strategists said.
"With the Brexit vote and the U.S. elections, there may be
periods of volatility," said Gretchen Lam, portfolio manager at
Octagon Credit Investors. "We expect to see a decent loan supply
pipeline building post-Labor Day, however year-to-date loan
issuance is down materially from 2015."
Leveraged loan issuance jumped 64 percent in the second
quarter from the first three months of the year. Still, the
U.S.$344 billion racked up in the first half was almost 16
percent below a year earlier.
Investment-grade issuance leapt 67 percent to a quarterly
record of $275 billion. The $439.6 billion issued in the first
half of the year was 17 percent higher than a year ago.
Refinancing led the way as U.S. interest rates held lower
for longer than many had anticipated.
The downwardly revised Federal Reserve call for two interest
rate hikes before year-end is now being questioned by market
participants after the Brexit outcome.
As recently as last December, when the Fed raised rates for
the first time in nearly a decade, the central bank was looking
to raise rates four times this year.
In the absence of Fed hikes so far this year, loans issued
to refinance existing debt spiked 90 percent in the second
quarter to $370 billion, the most since almost $394 billion in
the same quarter last year.
Until the long-awaited Fed rate hikes resume, investors in
floating-rate loans remain hesitant to load up on the asset
class.
"There's still a lot of caution in terms of leveraged loans,
with people worried about illiquidity and about selling pressure
from hedge funds facing redemptions," said Kevin Lyons, head of
credit and fixed income for hedge funds at Aberdeen Asset
Management.
Retail accounts pulled $6.3 billion from bank loan funds
this year through June 22, while pouring $5 billion into
high-yield bond funds, according to Lipper.
"If investors see that the economy is on solid footing, and
if the Fed does hike rates, it could make leveraged loans more
attractive versus high-yield bonds," said Lyons.
Looming regulatory constraints are also curbing demand from
Collateralized Loan Obligation funds, the biggest buyers of
leveraged loans. CLO issuance this year has tumbled to $25.7
billion from $56.9 billion in the same period last year.
TO MARRY, CONFIDENCE NEEDED
Syndicated lending to back U.S. mergers and acquisitions
reached $230.7 billion in the first half, up 11 percent from the
same period a year earlier.
Whether there will be a flow of sizable corporate marriages
such as software company Microsoft's $26.2 billion buy
of professional social networking company Linkedin,
announced in mid-June, depends largely on the economic outlook
and market climate.
"M&A activity levels are predicated on CEO confidence, which
is currently tepid given market volatility, expectations of rate
hikes and slack economic outlook and will remain that way until
uncertainty around these conditions improves," said Christopher
Wu, partner at Carl Marks Advisors.
The economy remains vulnerable, and some deals are likely to
be deferred until after the US elections, he said.
"The Microsoft/LinkedIn deal does not reflect your average
CEO's confidence in M&A," said Wu.
Total U.S. syndicated lending has to slightly surpass the
first-half pace to match last year's roughly $2 trillion tally,
based on Thomson Reuters LPC data.
"The wild cards for the second half remain the same ones we
have seen -- commodity prices, China, central bank actions and a
number of elections," said Jonathan DeSimone, managing director
at Bain Capital Credit.
(Reporting By Lynn Adler; editing by Leela Parker Deo and
Michelle Sierra)