LPC: Insatiable demand for floating rate assets cuts borrowing costs

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 20 Almost a third of the $875
billion leveraged loan market has taken advantage of huge demand
for floating-rate assets to cut pricing on existing debt over
the last year, shaving interest payments by millions of dollars,
and the floodgates are still wide open, lenders said.
Investors are increasingly piling into the asset class as
the Federal Reserve has started raising interest rates and is
seen hiking more this year, driving low-rated companies back to
the market in hoards to slash borrowing costs before issuing
debt becomes more expensive.
Companies are often returning to the market quickly after
arranging loans to reprice the debt at more favorable terms,
without much resistance from existing investors who are easily
replaceable by others eager for debt that will adjust with
rising interest rates.
Loans are generally issued without strict limits on
repayment, which makes refinancing easier than other asset
classes like bonds, which usually may not be paid back within
three or four years.
In one case this week, satellite services operator Telesat
launched a repricing just two months after arranging the loan.
"With technicals so strong amid growing investor demand,
issuers are in the driver's seat at the moment," said Chris
Remington, institutional portfolio manager at Eaton Vance. "We
do expect asset class buyership to grow in 2017, and all else
equal that could allow for more refinancings ahead."
REPRICING FEVER
Companies have repriced or refinanced $44.6 billion of loans
this year through January 17, with billions of dollars more
slated before February, putting January on pace for one of the
largest months ever for these transactions, Thomson Reuters LPC
data shows.
The current volume is almost 50% higher than the most
repricing to this point over the last five years, which came in
at $30 billion in 2014. At that time, investors were jumping
into loans preparing for rising interest rates that didn't pan
out until December 2015 and then again in December 2016.
In the absence of rate hikes, investors pivoted and withdrew
from loan funds during much of 2014-2015. Now the Fed has
actually raised rates twice in the past year and upgraded its
forecast to three hikes this year from two, reawakening demand.
Investors have added more than $10 billion over the last ten
weeks to bank loan funds, according to Thomson Reuters Lipper.
Remington said the average spread shaving has been 50-75
basis points. About a third of the market has repriced,
ultimately translating to a 0.2% reduction in income generation
power.
"Every sector is seeing loans trading above par and
repricing except for energy and retail," said a banker.
QUICK HITS
Loans typically have six months or one year of soft call
protection, requiring issuers to buy them back at 101 cents on
the dollar if repriced during that period. Because of this, many
deals wait until this protection rolls off.
In cases like Telesat, however, issuers are willing to pay
the call protection premium to secure the lower rates. Telesat
expects to drop its interest to 325 basis points over Libor from
375 basis points over Libor, sources said.
"Companies are striking while the iron is hot," the banker
said.
While much of the repricing has been done among the
higher-rated end of the leveraged loan class, the market's
strength has also allowed some lower-rated companies with loans
that didn't initially perform well to take advantage.
Business software maker TIBCO Software on Wednesday lowered
pricing on its $1.64 billion term loan to 450 basis points over
Libor at par.
The company priced the loan at 550 basis points over Libor
in November 2014 to support its leveraged buyout by private
equity firm Vista Equity Partners. At that time, it had to sell
the loan at a discount of 95 cents on the dollar.
Companies are seen maintaining access to lower cost
borrowings as long as rising yields help overshadow shrinking
spreads.
"With the Fed telegraphing three rate hikes this year,
remember that what's lost in the spread could very well be made
up in a rising adjustable base rate," said Remington.
(Reporting by Jonathan Schwarzberg and Lynn Adler; Editing By
Michelle Sierra and Chris Mangham)