UPDATE 1-LPC-Syngenta's US$20bn acquisition loan launches

(Updates Thursday's story with ChemChina confirmation, details)
By Alasdair Reilly
LONDON Feb 26 A US$20bn non-recourse loan that
forms part of the financing backing China National Chemical
Corp's SFr43bn (US$43.45bn) acquisition of Swiss seeds and
pesticides company Syngenta launched into syndication
on Thursday, ChemChina confirmed in a press release.
The financing is being arranged by global coordinator HSBC,
alongside bookrunners and mandated lead arrangers China CITIC
Bank, Credit Suisse, Rabobank and UniCredit.
The financing is split between US$15bn of bridge loans to
support the offer and US$5bn of facilities to backstop
Syngenta's existing debt that is subject to change of control
clauses.
The loans carry a mixture of maturities, a banking source
said.
The financing has been launched to a select group of
existing lenders to Syngenta and ChemChina. Lenders are being
asked to commit US$1.25bn each to the financing.
A bank meeting will be held in the middle of next week, and
syndication is expected to close in early April.
The financing is expected to be refinanced through a mix of
debt and equity so than Syngenta retains an investment grade
rating, ChemChina said.
The loan, which is being raised at the Syngenta level, forms
part of a wider US$50bn financing that also includes US$30bn of
recourse loans at the ChemChina level that have been
underwritten by China Citic Bank.
($1 = 0.9896 Swiss francs)
(Additional reporting by Chien Mi Wong in Hong Kong; Editing by
Christopher Mangham)