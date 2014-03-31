RLPC-Trafigura signs $4.735 bln loan refinancing

| LONDON, March 31
Beheer has signed a $4.735 billion revolving credit
facility, the company said in a statement on Monday.
The financing will replace Trafigura's existing $4.265
billion European syndicated loan, which was agreed in February
2013, bankers said.
The financing comprises a $1.412 billion, 364-day facility,
with two 364-day extension options and a $3.323 billion,
three-year facility with two 364-day extension options.
The 364-day revolving credit facility pays 95 bps over LIBOR
and the three-year facility pays 120 bps over LIBOR,
significantly lower than the 130 bps and 190 bps margins paid on
last year's deal, Thomson Reuters LPC reported in
February.
BNP Paribas, Lloyds Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and
UniCredit Bank were active bookrunners and mandated lead
arrangers, while Bank of China, Rabobank International, ING
Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland and Societe Generale were
non-active bookrunners and mandated lead arrangers.
Three mandated lead arrangers and 39 additional financial
institutions joined the financing in syndication. The loan
closed substantially oversubscribed and was increased from a
launch amount of $4 billion.
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)