LPC-Vitol signs US$8bn loan refinancing

| LONDON
LONDON Oct 5 Geneva-headquartered energy trader
Vitol has signed an US$8bn loan refinancing of credit facilities
agreed in October 2015, the company announced on Wednesday.
The transaction includes a 12-month maturity extension to
the company's existing US$7.076bn three-year revolver.
The company's existing US$924.2bn 364-day revolving credit
facility has also been refinanced for the same amount after the
facility was increased from the launch amount of US$750m.
The loan was launched into syndication on August 22 and
supported by a total of 55 banks.
Mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners on the financing
were ABN AMRO, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Commerzbank,
Rabobank, Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse, DBS Bank, Deutsche
Bank, HSBC Bank, ING Bank, JP Morgan, Lloyds Bank, Mizuho Bank,
Royal Bank of Scotland, Societe Generale, Standard Chartered
Bank, SMBC and UniCredit Bank.
BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ,
Royal Bank of Scotland and UniCredit were active bookrunners on
the transaction, while JP Morgan was documentation and facility
agent.
Last year's financing was launched at US$6bn but was
increased to US$8bn after raising around US$8.7bn from the
market from a group of 57 banks.
Vitol Group's trading portfolio includes crude oil, oil
products, LPG, LNG, natural gas, coal, electricity, agricultural
products, metals and carbon emissions. Revenues in 2015 were
US$168bn.
